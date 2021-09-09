A year after deadly wildfire, California community struggling to bounce back

NASCAR.com

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch has been penalized for his actions after a mid-race wreck in Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, NASCAR announced Tuesday. The pilot of the No. 18 Toyota Camry violated Sections 12.1.a; 12.5.2.5.a; 12.8.a of the NASCAR Rule Book and has been fined $50,000 for a safety violation, […]