Retired Charlotte Fire captain hit, killed by vehicle on I-485 in Mint Hill

Channel 9 learned that retired Charlotte Fire Department Capt. Anthony Moore was hit and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night on the inner loop of Interstate 485 in Mint Hill.

The crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. at Mile Marker 43 near Highway 51 (Blair Road).

ALSO READ: ‘A real angel’: Man searches for good Samaritan who rescued him after car crash

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, an initial investigation revealed that a crash involving three vehicles had been moved to the median.

The driver of one of those vehicles called his father, Anthony Moore, who then came to the scene to help. After Moore was dropped off, he attempted to cross the interstate and was struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck.

Police: Chase ending in woods triggers lockdown at Mint Hill high school

Moore died at the scene at the scene.

The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted regarding Moore’s death Wednesday night.

It is with great sadness that we have learned Charlotte Fire Captain (retired) Tony Moore tragically died this evening in an automobile accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with Capt. Moore’s family and everyone who loved him. — Charlotte Fire Dept. (@charlottefire) January 25, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: US Marshals help find missing Mint Hill teen