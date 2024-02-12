From Deadpool and Wolverine to Wicked: watch the Super Bowl trailers

Deadpool and Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds’s fourth-wall-shattering, expletive-hurling mercenary in an adventure which will undoubtedly be rude, crude and probably rather good. Its greatest asset, though, is the long-trailed return of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine – who shows up towards the end of this trailer –to the comic-book universe after he bade a bloody farewell in 2017’s Logan. Reynolds and Jackman have already shown their (somewhat forced) jocular chemistry in various online skits, so the mashup could be rather fun. And none other Matthew Vaughn recently declared that Deadpool 3 is the “jolt” that could “save the save the whole Marvel universe”. (Released on July 26)

Wicked Part One

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo star in Crazy Rich Asians director John M Chu’s lavish, two-part adaptation of the Broadway smash telling the origin story of the Wizard of Oz’s Wicked Witch of the West. (Released on November 27)

A Quiet Place: Day One

The four-minute prequel sequence at the beginning of the second Quiet Place film, which dramatised the opening moments of the audiophiliac alien invasion, was perhaps its best part. This prequel, then, which stars Lupita Nyong’o, Djimon Hounsou and Stranger Things’s Joseph Quinn, looks to be a very enticing prospect. Showcasing the attack through the eyes of three New Yorkers, it’s set to continue the series’s trademark large-scale destruction and Spielbergian suspense. (Released on March 8)

IF

Original Quiet Place director and star John Krasinski’s new film is nothing to do with his previous hit. Rather, it’s “live action Pixar” film about a girl who can see everyone else’s imaginary friends (or IFs, get it?). Frankly, we’ll be hoping the heart and humour will be a little punchier in the actual release, but the teaser does look charming, and the cast – from Ryan Reynolds to Steve Carell – is stellar. (Released on May 17)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Another franchise far better than its copy-and-paste branding would suggest, the rebooted Planet of the Apes saga – which began with Andy Serkis’s mo-capped rebellion as the chimp Caesar in Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) – has proved to be dependable box office fodder. This latest starts a new story after Caesar’s trilogy was wrapped up in 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. Flashing forward centuries, it takes up the tale of an ape Noa (Owen Teague) who sets out to explore the dangerous post-apocalyptic world. (Released on May 24)

Twisters

The Nineties IP trawl continues with this reimagining of the 1996 disaster classic. Few act-of-nature movies have had much impact since The Day After Tomorrow (perhaps the climate crisis has made them a little passé). But Universal will be banking on the idea that audiences are still willing to turn out to see comely stars running away from acts of God. This time, those doing the sprinting and screaming include Daryl McCormack, Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones. (Released on July 19)

The Fall Guy

After being the best part of Barbie (surely there’s an Oscar in there somewhere), Ryan Gosling has confirmed his status as Hollywood’s go-to star for combining humour with burly, action-man chops. This action flick looks like a blast: seemingly playing a jollier version of his character in Drive, he’s a stuntman who becomes embroiled in a real-life heist, teaming up with Emily Blunt’s frosty film director. Blunt’s presence is always a sign of quality, so here’s hoping this lives up to its pairing. (Released on May 3)

Monkey Man

Essentially, “Dev Patel does John Wick”, and arguably the most intriguing film on this list. Patel co-wrote, directs and stars in this Mumbai-set action thriller, which features fight choreography from Jackie Chan veteran Brahim Chab and which producer Jordan Peele is already hyping as the action event of 2024. (Released on April 5)

