BGR

The MCU multiverse is expanding with each new Phase 4 movie and show, as Marvel introduces brand new heroes and villains while weaving intricate stories. The multiverse will let Marvel connect the MCU to Sony’s Spider-Man universe and Fox’s X-Men movies. As exciting as it might be to welcome all these superheroes to the MCU, … The post Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine MCU cameo rumor resurfaces in the best way appeared first on BGR.