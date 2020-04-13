Our Take On DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:LOUD) CEO Salary

Peter L. Schwenkow is the CEO of DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LOUD). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Peter L. Schwenkow's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft has a market cap of €64m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of €1.4m for the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at €529k. Importantly, there may be performance hurdles relating to the non-salary component of the total compensation. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under €183m, and the median CEO total compensation was €390k.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. Speaking on an industry level, we can see that nearly 57% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 43% is other remuneration. Readers will want to know that DEAG Deutsche Entertainment pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the wider sector.

As you can see, Peter L. Schwenkow is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at DEAG Deutsche Entertainment has changed over time.

Is DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft Growing?

DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft has seen earnings per share (EPS) move positively by an average of 13% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It saw its revenue drop 7.5% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft Been A Good Investment?

DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft has not done too badly by shareholders, with a total return of 2.2%, over three years. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. We also note that, over the same time frame, shareholder returns haven't been bad. So, considering the EPS growth we do not wish to criticize the level of CEO compensation, though we'd recommend further research on management. Looking into other areas, we've picked out 3 warning signs for DEAG Deutsche Entertainment that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.