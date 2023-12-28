How do you deal with a bad neighbor? This one set a cross on fire in Conway, SC

Along Corbett Drive in Conway is what you would expect in a neighborhood. Brick houses from the 1970s maintained lawns and festive decorations. Then, there is the house where Worden Butler and Alexis Hartnett live.

Deep trenches are going through the yard along with homemade fences and several “No trespassing” signs.

Neighbors of Butler, 28, and Hartnett, 27, say they have been bad neighbors for years. Dealing with bad neighbors can be tricky business. Depending on the person, you could resolve issues with a conversation or that could create more tension and retaliation. It’s difficult to know the people around you until you move in.

This became clear to Monica and Shawn Williams, Butler and Hartnett’s next-door neighbors.

What happened along Corbett Drive in Conway, SC?

During this past Thanksgiving weekend, Butler and Hartnett were arrested after putting up a cross near the Williams’ privacy fence and lighting it on fire, The Sun News previously reported. Hartnett also repeatedly called them racial slurs.

Butler, Hartnett and the Williams did not immediately return requests to comment.

The slurs were caught in body camera footage. Both were both charged with second-degree harassment, with Hartnett also being charged with third-degree assault. The home is owned by Butler’s mother and he has lived there for a long time, according to neighbors.

Neighbors who spoke to The Sun News believe mental health issues are also at play.

The NAACP and FBI are investigating the incident, with the FBI raiding the house on Dec. 20. The NAACP at a press conference on Dec. 27 in Conway, again called upon state and local governments to create hate crime laws, as South Carolina currently has none. The NAACP believes this is a hate crime but South Carolina can not charge it as that.

Even though there are no hate law crimes on the books in South Carolina, the couple was charged with harassment.

The Sun News granted anonymity to two neighbors who fear repercussions from their close neighbors. We will call them Abby and Bob. Horry County land records indicate that Janet Reynolds Butler, Worden’s mother, bought the house in 2003 and still owns it. Abby said the mom moved out a few years ago.

The home of Worden Evander Butler and Alexis Paige Hartnett on Corbett Drive in Conway where the couple were charged with second-degree harassment in connection with the November 24 cross burning near their neighbor’s fence. The South Carolina NAACP along with area officials held a press conference today at the Horry County Judicial Center to speak about a cross burning incident that happened Thanksgiving weekend. NAACP leadership are calling for the state to pass hate crime legislation. Dec. 27, 2023.

The house appears to be in disrepair, with dug-out trenches, dead potted plants and piles of dirt. Abby said Butler told her about the plans he had for the trenches but he never finished them.

Multiple neighbors said Hartnett, Butler’s girlfriend, has shouted at them and others for unclear reasons. Bob said Hartnett told him that she was going to “murder him” in front of his daughter. He filed a harassment claim with Horry County over the incident.

The Sun News obtained the incident report verifying that it exists and the outcome. It was deemed unfounded as Hartnett was unable to hurt Bob at the time because she was in custody.

How to deal with bad neighbors

Residents of Corbett Drive are not alone in feeling frustrated with their neighbors. Trulia, an online real estate marketplace, said the best way to deal with a bad neighbor is to talk to them. Having an honest and open conversation with a neighbor about what bothers you can do a lot.

If that doesn’t work, Trulia says you should look at HOA and local laws. You can talk to a lawyer or a local housing group to see if the neighbor is violating any laws. Document everything as that will be needed if the neighbor is violating rules or laws. Relevant photos, emails, texts and calls can help a case.

Finally, if neither of those help and the problem persists, Trulia said to contact the police. They could make the neighbor follow local laws. It should remain a last resort as it can cause unwanted tension in the neighborhood.

Sometimes, unwanted behavior can stem from mental health issues. If you believe your neighbor is struggling, there are several resources to consider. You could contact Horry County United Way at 211, who provides mental health services to uninsured and low-income people.

Lighthouse Behavioral Health Hospital also offers resources to those dealing with mental health problems and addiction. You contact them at 843-347-8871.

Finally, if you believe the situation is serious enough that someone could be a danger to themselves or others, you could contact the Waccamaw Center for Mental Health and have an assessment done. You can call 833-364-2274 for the mental health crisis hotline or 843-347-4888 to contact the hospital.