'We have a deal': Biden declares victory on $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill

President Joe Biden announced a deal with Democratic and Republican senators on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill after weeks of back and forth.

“We have a deal," Biden told reporters outside the West Wing, surrounded by a group of 10 senators following infrastructure talks at the White House on Thursday. The meeting lasted 32 minutes.

“We made serious compromises on both ends,” the president said, thanking each of the senators. “They have my word, I’ll stick with what we’ve proposed, and they’ve given me their word as well.”

The deal must still pass both chambers, including the Senate, where it will face a 60-vote threshold. That means Democrats must hold all 50 of their votes, and five more GOP senators must back the legislation.

Even if the measure fails to reach Biden's desk, he has already achieved something former President Donald Trump failed to do. Trump proposed one major infrastructure plan, but Republicans joined Democrats in immediately rejecting it.

A group of 21 senators, including 10 Republicans and 11 Democrats, has been hammering out the details of a package for several days.

A framework for the bill was reached one day earlier.

"We have a framework, and we're going to the White House tomorrow," Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said Wednesday evening.

