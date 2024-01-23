A deal brings early end to faculty strike at California State University

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A tentative deal brought an earlier-than-expected end Monday to a faculty strike across the 23-campus California State University system.

The California Faculty Association announced that CSU has agreed to a deal on wages that falls short of the 12 percent they had sought but nonetheless is enough to end the planned 5-day walkout.

A statement from the union said CSU had agreed to a 5 percent raise retroactive to July 2023 on top of an equal amount that would start in July. Members would also get increased parental leave.

“The collective action of so many lecturers, professors, counselors, librarians, and coaches over these last eight months forced CSU management to take our demands seriously,” CFA President Charles Toombs said. “This Tentative Agreement makes major gains for all faculty at the CSU.”

The agreement cuts short was set to be a five-day walkout that had started Monday and included about 29,000 faculty, librarians and other staff at the largest university system in the country.