Deal close in 2021 murder case

Oct. 20—CATLETTSBURG — Attorneys are close to a plea deal in the October 2020 murder of Angel Rowe in a home on Montgomery Avenue in Ashland.

Public defender Brian Hewlett told Judge John Vincent that negotiations are under way and he has paperwork he needs to show his client, 21-year-old Taylon Bensinger.

However, the attorney didn't have an opportunity to sit down with Bensinger due to being in trial this week defending 39-year-old Christopher Nunnally in connection with a 2019 acid attack.

Vincent set a court date for Oct. 27, where hopefully attorneys can say where the talks are heading.

Bensinger is accused of gunning down his girlfriend inside a basement on the street on Oct. 18, 2021. Court records show Bensinger fled the scene, ditched the gun and returned.

He is currently facing a murder charge and charges of evidence tampering and first-degree wanton endangerment.

