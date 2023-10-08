Deal concluded: Amgen completes $27.8B acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics

Amgen announced Friday its completion of a $27.8 billion cash purchase of Horizon Therapeutics.

It’s the largest acquisition in Amgen’s history.

The Thousand Oaks biotech giant bought Dublin, Ireland-based Horizon Therapeutics at $116.50 per share.

Amgen stock closed at $267.47 a share Friday after the announcement, an increase of $2.39 or 0.9% from Thursday.

“Today marks an exciting milestone as we welcome Horizon employees to Amgen and begin working together to serve even more patients around the world suffering from serious illnesses,” said Robert A. Bradway, Amgen’s chairman and CEO.

“We have strong momentum in our core business, and the addition of Horizon will further position Amgen as a leader across a broader range of diseases,” Bradway said in a statement.

Amgen said the purchase is part of the company’s strategy of providing “innovative medicines” to patients suffering from serious diseases.

The medicines include Horizon’s drugs Tepezza, used to treat thyroid eye disease; Krystexxa for chronic refractory gout and Uplizna for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, a rare inflammatory disease affecting optic nerves and the spinal cord.

Amgen said the acquisition would mean accelerated revenue growth and a “robust cash flow” that would support innovation. The company initially announced the acquisition in December, and it was the biggest healthcare industry deal in 2022.

In June, the Federal Trade Commission, California and five other states sued to block Amgen’s purchase of Horizon Therapeutics. They accused Amgen of trying to monopolize the market for treatment of certain rare diseases, and the FTC cited Tepezza and Krystexxa, the only FDA-approved treatments for their conditions.

On Sept. 1, the FTC and the six states reached a settlement with Amgen. The settlement included a proposed order in which the Thousand Oaks company can’t bundle its products with Tepezza or Krystexxa, according to ftc.gov.

A 30-day period for public comments on the order started on the same day.

“The order announced today prohibits Amgen from engaging in any cross-product bundling or exclusionary rebating schemes involving Horizon’s monopoly drugs,” FTC Chair Lina M. Khan said in a joint statement Sept. 1 with Commissioners Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Commissioner Alvaro Bedoya.

“The proposed order also prohibits Amgen from acquiring any drugs that could compete with Horizon’s monopoly drugs without first seeking the Commission's approval,” Khan said.

The six states who joined the suit will independently monitor Amgen's compliance, said Khan, who noted the FTC's work in the matter is part of its efforts against high drug prices.

Dave Mason covers East County for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at dave.mason@vcstar.com or 805-437-0232.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Amgen completes $27.8B acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics