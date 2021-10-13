Amazon Is Selling a 315-Count Bag of Halloween Candy for 45% Off Right Now

Photo credit: Mars Wrigley

WHO'S HAVING THE DEAL? Amazon, the place we can't get enough of

WHEN IS IT? It's unclear how long the deal will be available, but as of Oct. 13, you can snag the giant bag of Halloween candy for almost half the price.

WHAT IS IT? Mars Wrigley has a 315-count bag of candy, which includes a variety of Skittles, Starburst, and Life Saver Gummies. Typically, this huge bag will cost you $35.45, however, for a limited time, you can order it for $19.54 (45% off!).

IS IT WORTH IT? You could spend more by buying a higher quantity of smaller bags. Or, you can have the holiday covered for trick-or-treaters by getting one or two of the giant ones. We know you'll make the right choice.

