Climate draft backs away from end to fossil fuel subsidies

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Negotiators at this year’s U.N. climate talks in Glasgow appeared to be backing away from a call to end all use of coal and phase out fossil fuel subsidies completely.

The latest draft proposal from the meeting’s chair released Friday calls on countries to accelerate “the phaseout of unabated coal power and of inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels.”

A previous version Wednesday had called on countries to “accelerate the phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuel.”

While the chair’s proposal is likely to undergo further negotiation at the talks, due to end Friday, the change in wording suggested a shift away from unconditional demands that some fossil fuel exporting nations have objected to.

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Negotiators from almost 200 nations were making a fresh push Friday to reach agreements on a series of key issues that would allow them to call this year's U.N. climate talks a success.

But with the official close of talks just hours away and numerous divisions remaining, it appeared increasingly likely that the meeting would have to go into overtime.

The question of whether to call on all countries to end coal use and fossil fuel subsidies was one of the key sticking points. While scientists agree this is necessary to meet the 2015 Paris accord's goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit), including this in the overarching declaration for the two-week meeting is politically sensitive for major fossil fuel exporters.

Another crunch issue is the question of financial aid for poor countries to cope with climate change. Rich nations failed to provide them with $100 billion annually by 2020, as agreed, causing considerable anger among developing countries going into the talks.

