A new deal for Iran and the U.S.?

David Faris, Contributing Writer
·5 min read
President Biden and Ebrahim Raisi.
President Biden and Ebrahim Raisi. Illustrated | Getty Images

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Democratic nominee Joe Biden repeatedly promised to get the U.S. back into a renegotiated nuclear agreement with Iran, after former President Donald Trump withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018. Painstaking negotiations appear to have reached a critical juncture this week, with the U.S. submitting a response to Iran's comments on the text of a final draft agreement. Here's everything you need to know about whether a new agreement will be signed, what is likely to be in it, and what it all means:

Why is a new agreement necessary?

Like nearly all GOP presidential candidates in 2016, Trump promised to tear up the JCPOA, better known as the Iran Deal, on day one. The basic parameters of the 2015 accord were sanctions relief and some degree of economic normalization for Iran in exchange for cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspections regime, foregoing the pursuit of the highly enriched uranium needed to build a nuclear weapon, surrendering its existing stockpile of highly enriched uranium, and ensuring that existing nuclear facilities were involved in peaceful nuclear activities only. While many Republicans objected to the very idea of negotiating with Iran, others primarily opposed the "sunset provisions" under which certain restrictions expired (mostly at the end of 2030, but some earlier) without a renewal of the agreement.

Although the IAEA repeatedly affirmed that Iran was holding up its end of the bargain, the Trump administration pulled the U.S. out of the agreement in May 2018. Since then, Iran has elected a new hardliner president, Ebrahim Raissi, and inched closer to the point where its so-called "breakout time" — the amount of time needed to produce enough enriched uranium to build a working nuclear weapon — is numbered in weeks rather than months or years. Talks between Iran and the rest of the original parties to the deal, the so-called P5+1, resumed in 2021, but without the United States participating directly, and with the EU taking a lead role. The Trump administration's decision to unilaterally back out of the deal poisoned relations with Tehran so badly that it refuses to negotiate directly with Washington.

What are the sticking points?

The most problematic aspect of putting the Iran Deal back together is trust. When Iran signed the deal in 2015, it led to hopes that the country's economic isolation from the rest of the world would end, and that international companies could do business there. But when Trump reimposed many U.S. sanctions that had been lifted, and successfully discouraged other countries from allowing their firms to operate in Iran, it sent their economy into freefall. From Tehran's perspective, it must have guarantees that the U.S. cannot immediately plunge the Iranian economy into turmoil should a future U.S. president once again decide to scotch the deal. That's why Iran is demanding that it retain the enrichment capacity it has rebuilt since 2018. Reports suggest that Iran seeks to retain under IAEA supervision rather than destroy the supersonic centrifuges needed to resume enrichment, which would accelerate the country's breakout time in the event of a repeat of 2018. The Biden administration has also reportedly agreed to grant international companies a 2.5 year waiver period to continue business operations in the event that sanctions are reimposed.

Also at issue is an IAEA investigation, opened in 2018, into alleged Iranian nuclear activities at undeclared sites. Tehran wanted that probe closed out, but the Biden administration cannot force the IAEA's hand, since it is an independent agency that does not answer directly to Washington. Iranian negotiators also wanted the elite Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps taken off the State Department's Foreign Terrorist Organization list. Tehran has reportedly backed off that demand. Israel, a close ally and client state of the U.S., has been maneuvering to head off a new agreement altogether, or at least to pressure the Biden administration not to soften its negotiating positions to get the deal across the finish line.

Israeli leaders fear that traditional nuclear deterrence would not work on Iran. The Obama administration's decision to forge ahead with an agreement opened a rift between the two countries, and President Biden, whose party is seeking to buck history in November by holding on to one or both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections, can hardly afford an electorally destructive public brouhaha with Jerusalem. However, concerns of a row with Israel must be balanced against the possibility that a deal, and the reemergence of Iranian oil supplies onto the global market, could drop U.S. gas prices further just in time for the elections.

What would a new agreement contain?

All publicly available reports suggest that what has been happening over the past 17 months is tinkering around the edges of the 2015 agreement. In all likelihood, a small number of provisions would be added to the original text of the JCPOA. What is unclear from today's vantage point is whether the original sunset provisions will remain, or whether that timeline will be pushed forward seven or eight years. The U.S. will not lift sanctions related to other Iranian activities in the region, but will unfreeze some Iranian assets. Iran, for its part, is reportedly set to release Western hostages held in the country.

The U.S. sent its response to Iran's comments on the draft text on Wednesday, and if Iran agrees to those terms, an agreement could be reached quickly. If, on the other hand, Iranian negotiators introduce new demands, or refuse to back away from U.S. red lines, the whole thing could collapse with no agreement in place and Iran drawing dangerously close to being able to produce a nuclear weapon. That makes the events of the coming days and weeks are particularly important. If an accord isn't reached soon, talks may not resume until after the U.S. midterm elections — by which time Iran may already have built a nuclear weapon.

You may also like

Jimmy Fallon accused of enabling sexual assault of a teenager

Mar-a-Lago has underground tunnels, new book on Giuliani's 'tragic fall' discloses

Trump envoy releases letter from National Archives deemed 'extraordinarily damning' for Trump

Recommended Stories

  • Iran tests drones amid U.S. concern of possible supply to Russia

    STORY: The two-day war-games will involve 150 drones and will cover Iran's Gulf coast and most of its territory, state television reported. The country's air-defenses and "electronic warfare" capabilities will also be tested against mock enemy drones.Iran and the regional forces it backs have increasingly relied in recent years on drones in Yemen, Syria, Iraq, and the Strait of Hormuz at the mouth of the Gulf."The capability of our nation and Iran's armed forces is such that it can stand against all threats and it is a mistake to test us” said Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, deputy coordinator of Iran's army. The United States said earlier this month that Russian officials were being trained in Iran as part of an agreement on the transfer of drones between the two countries, and accused Tehran of planning to supply hundreds of unmanned aircraft to Moscow for use in Ukraine.Iran's foreign minister denied the claim last month, including in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart.

  • Chelsea target Fofana too distracted to train with senior squad: Rodgers

    Leicester defender Wesley Fofana is training with the Under 23 squad because he has been distracted by interest from Chelsea, said manager Brendan Rodgers.

  • U.S., Iran and Europe inch toward a nuclear deal. But is anyone happy?

    Reviving the nuclear accord could delay Iranian acquisition of a bomb, but that doesn't make agreement easy — or a given.

  • Form, bragging rights on line as giants clash in Asia Cup cricket

    India's Virat Kohli has the chance to find form before the World Cup while Babar Azam will look to keep Pakistan's psychological edge when the rival countries clash as the headline acts of the Asia Cup starting this weekend.

  • Getting To Know The Premier League’s Top Bad Boys

    Gone are the episodes of Roy Keane knocking blokes’ teeth out mid-game. Buh-bye Luis Suárez and your wicked savagery. The sweat-inducing nightmare of Vinnie Jones unleashing a post-game, parking lot pummeling a la nearly all of his film roles – poof, vanished up in smoke just like his acting career. While quick-tempered players aren’t resorting to mortal combat, we’re in the midst of a new era of the Premier League villain, with a scrappy cast of skullduggerous baddies ready to wage an insidious

  • Standing room only for India-Pakistan match at T20 World Cup

    Twenty20 World Cup organizers have had to release standing-room-only tickets for the India-Pakistan group-stage encounter after all seats at the Melbourne Cricket Ground were sold out within five minutes. The MCG can can hold up to 100,000 for Australian rules football games and more than 90,000 for cricket. Matches between Pakistan and India at cricket World Cups usually sell out quickly because of the lack of bilateral tours involving the archrivals.

  • Angola election: Ruling MPLA party looks set to hold off Unita challenge

    Nearly complete results show the MPLA has won elections but Unita is likely to contest the results.

  • The iceman cometh: Biden creates an Arctic ambassador

    As climate change warms the Arctic — and Russia and China advance their claims — the region has become embroiled in geopolitics.

  • Tennessee trooper and sheriff's deputy are dead after helicopter hits power lines and crashes

    A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper and a sheriff's office deputy died in a helicopter crash in the area of Marion County, about 30 miles west of Chattanooga, on Tuesday, officials said.

  • Turkey dismisses concerns over a U.S. sanctions warning

    The U.S. Treasury's warning to Turkey that its companies risked being sanctioned if they did business with sanctioned Russians was "meaningless," Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Friday, assuring businesspeople there was no need for concern. NATO-member Turkey has sought to strike a balance between Moscow and Kyiv by criticising Russia's invasion and sending arms to Ukraine, while opposing the Western sanctions and continuing trade, tourism and investment with Russia. Ankara has repeated that Western sanctions will not be circumvented in Turkey.

  • Iran says it will only allow nuclear inspections agreed to in 2015 deal: 'Not one word more'

    Iran said on Wednesday that it will only permit nuclear inspections agreed to in the 2015 deal scrapped by the Trump administration and "not one word more."

  • Taiwan: China, Russia disrupting, threatening world order

    Taiwan’s leader on Friday said China and Russia are “disrupting and threatening the world order” through Beijing’s recent large-scale military exercises near the island and Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. President Tsai Ing-wen was speaking during a meeting in Taipei with U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, who is on the second visit by members of Congress since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip earlier this month.

  • Afghan refugees rebuild lives in South Korea a year after Taliban takeover

    A year after nearly 400 Afghan refugees fled the Taliban takeover of their homeland to settle in South Korea, many have swapped white-collar pursuits for factory jobs in a struggle with language and cultural challenges as they build new lives. They were among the 79 Afghan families South Korea evacuated as Kabul fell to the Taliban in August 2021, permitting them long-term stays in return for having worked on its projects in the war-ravaged mountainous nation. "It's so hard to lose everything, especially your homeland," Shahpoor Ahmad Azimi, 38, tearfully told Reuters just hours before he was due to begin his 12-hour overnight shift at a plastic factory in Yongin, south of Seoul, the capital.

  • No charges for Michigan police who shot armed man at store

    No charges will be filed against police officers who chased an armed man at a Michigan big-box store and shot him twice in the parking lot, authorities said Wednesday. State law gives police the right to use reasonable force to arrest someone and protect themselves and the public, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. It got much attention because East Lansing police released video of the hectic moments from body-worn cameras and the store’s roof.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray war: Tedros Ghebreyesus unable to send money to 'starving' family

    Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus says he does not even know who in his family is dead or alive amid the war.

  • US airstrikes hit militia-controlled areas in Syria

    U.S. military airstrikes in eastern Syria were a message to Iran and Tehran-backed militias that targeted American troops this month and several other times over the past year, the Pentagon said Wednesday. (Aug. 24)

  • ‘It’s the first step to eviction.’ Why 20 million U.S. homes are struggling to pay their utility bills.

    As European governments struggle to contain the fallout of soaring energy costs to their citizens, the U.S. may also be facing a brewing crisis with an estimated 20 million households struggling to pay their utility bills. Representing one in six households, the eye-popping number comes from a study at the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (Neada) that was highlighted in a Bloomberg report earlier this week. “So before the pandemic, it was about $8 billion…and then the number doubled,” the author of that study, Neada’s executive director Mark Wolfe, told MarketWatch on Thursday.

  • US sends message to Iran with counterattacks in Syria

    The United States said Wednesday that although it "does not seek conflict with Iran," it will continue to "defend" its troops against Tehran-backed militias in Syria. Three U.S. service members were injured in separate rocket attacks on two facilities housing American troops in northeastern Syria on Wednesday, prompting U.S. forces to respond, according to a statement from the U.S. military's Central Command.

  • Europe narrowly avoided a radiation disaster caused by Russian shelling at major nuclear plant, claims Zelenskyy

    Russian shelling almost brought about a nuclear crisis at the Zaporizhzhia plant that would have been a European "disaster", Ukraine's President Zelenskyy said.

  • The World’s Rivers, Canals and Reservoirs Are Turning to Dust

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivers across the globe are disappearing.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastFed’s Jackson Hole Conference Is Underway: Here’s What to ExpectFrom the US to Italy to China, waters have receded, leaving nothing but barren banks of silt and oozing,