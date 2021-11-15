After 'deal of a lifetime,' Colton Phillips gets 180 days in jail for violating probation

Saying that a significant consequence was a good way to change behavior, a circuit judge sentenced Colton Phillips to 180 days in jail for violating his probation in a drug trafficking case in which the judge had previously said he had received "the deal of a lifetime."

Phillips, 25, had faced up to 15 years in prison for his role in what investigators called the "The Colton Phillips Drug Trafficking Organization" in 2018. That was based on a score sheet guideline based on drug trafficking and other charges.

But 7th Circuit State Attorney R.J. Larizza's office agreed in 2019 that because Phillips helped law enforcement investigate internet drug dealing, he should receive a 15-year probation term instead.

Colton Phillips: A drug bust and a 'deal of a lifetime' in Volusia; will a strip club stop unravel it all?

As part of the deal, Phillips also received a withhold of adjudication, meaning he was not a convicted felon. And, at the request of the state attorney's office, Phillips' case was for a time sealed to the public. The case was only unsealed in November 2020 after The News-Journal intervened.

Circuit Judge Dennis Craig on Monday sentenced Phillips to two years of community control and ordered him to serve the first 180 days in the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Craig withheld adjudication, meaning Phillips will still not be a convicted felon.

Colton Phillips was detained in August outside Biggins in Daytona Beach Shores. Phillips was released on his own recognizance on a probation violation related to drug trafficking charges.

Phillips placed his 15-year probation sentence for drug trafficking in trouble in August when police charged he violated the terms of his probation by drinking alcohol and patronizing Biggins, a strip club in Daytona Beach Shores.

Daytona Beach Shores Police charged Phillips with violating his probation but did not take him to jail. Police also decided not to charge him with driving under the influence, although they found him backing up his pickup truck in the Biggins parking lot. Instead, they gave Phillips a courtesy ride home.

What happened: DB Shores police called Colton Phillips too drunk to drive truck; then they drove him home

Story continues

More: Daytona Beach Shores police said Colton Phillips was 'too drunk to drive'

Assistant State Attorney Sarah Thomas said on Monday that the State Attorney’s Office was asking for incarceration and adjudication.

Phillips’ defense attorney Aaron Delgado asked Craig to not send Phillips to jail or prison and instead place him on community control. Delgado said Phillips had recently begun treatment with a psychiatrist who had diagnosed him as bipolar and he had just started taking medication for the condition.

Also during the hearing, Daytona Beach Shores police officer Laura Diedesch testified on Monday that she was doing a routine check of tags in the strip club's parking lot when the tag on Phillips’ vehicle came back as someone who was not supposed to be at a bar drinking.

Diedesch testified that she believed Phillips was intoxicated at the time that police stopped him in his truck in the parking lot.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more details.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Colton Phillips sentenced to 180 days in jail for violating probation