'Deal with it!' Miami Dolphins fans react to new head coach Mike McDaniel

The Miami Dolphins hired Mike McDaniel as their next head coach Sunday evening. Dolphins fans were largely excited about the hire, though there was still plenty of hesitation.

The Dolphins and their fans hope McDaniel will fix the offense, which was anemic at times last season under Brian Flores. They hope to get more out of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and host of promising pass-catchers, including rookie record-holder Jaylen Waddle and tight end Mike Gesicki.

McDaniel rose to become a head coach candidate thanks to his work with the San Francisco 49ers run game under head coach Mike Shanahan. Though McDaniel has never called plays in his career, he has the support of former players including Pierre Garcon.

Joe Schad's take: Dolphins banking Mike McDaniel's brilliant football mind will save Tua, franchise

5 things to know: Here's what you need to know about Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel

More from Schad: NFL Draft lottery necessary to curtail tanking and would be great fun

Count Dolphins receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. as a McDaniel believer.

Dolphins fans react to Mike McDaniel hire

Most Dolphins fans were pleased with the news.

My opinion on Miami dolphins new coach Mike Mcdaniel #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/ssatnnZiNr — Feliz Reggy 🌶(Mike McDaniel/Tua stan) (@Picantereggy) February 6, 2022

Are y’all ready for this? 🤩🐬



(Btw I’m addicted to making these edits. It’s both challenging and therapeutic. 🙌🏼) 🔥😎#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/PlxbhET3wa — TagovAloha 🌺🐬 (@perfctszn) February 6, 2022

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, GM Chris Grier have some fans skeptical

Story continues

Some fans believe the Dolphins' problems are deeper than who the head coach is.

New coach??!! 🤷‍♂️ As Ross and Grier 🤡🤡 are still around it's a setup for guaranteed failure!! — Michael Holland (@msg_holland) February 6, 2022

I hope all of this is true and that Ross doesn’t ruin another head coaches’ tenure with his antics — Tracy (@its_tracyyy) February 7, 2022

McLovin to Marc Anthony: Dolphins fans make Mike McDaniel comparisons

And of course, some fans couldn't help but make comparisons to celebrities or movie characters.

To be fair, McDaniel does just have one of those faces.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Mike McDaniel is Miami Dolphins next head coach: Fans react on Twitter