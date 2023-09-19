Is there a deal on the NC budget? House is ready to vote on it, speaker says

Speaker Tim Moore said Tuesday the North Carolina House will on Wednesday take the first of two votes on the state budget and a separate bill tying Medicaid expansion to the authorization of four new casinos.

Talking to reporters Tuesday morning, Moore said that a budget document that was obtained by The News & Observer on Monday evening, which had been revised as recently as Monday afternoon, was a draft, and that there could be some changes in a final budget that he expected to be released Tuesday afternoon.

Many of the provisions in the draft, including raises for teachers and state employees and personal income tax cuts, will stay the same, Moore said.

Senate leader Phil Berger, who has said throughout the summer that he believed the budget would need to include gambling expansions, has yet to weigh in on the new proposal devised by the House last week that would put legislation sanctioning four new casinos and tens of thousands of video lottery terminals in a separate bill, and make Medicaid expansion contingent on passage of that new bill.

On Tuesday, Moore said he believed Senate leadership supported the decision to advance the gaming proposal in a separate bill that would trigger Medicaid expansion, but that he didn’t know if Senate leaders had the votes to pass it.

Moore said he was confident the budget had enough votes to pass, but said he was still counting votes on the gaming and Medicaid legislation — a copy of which The N&O obtained Monday — to determine if it could also pass the House.

At this point, however, Moore said he expects that unless something significant disrupts negotiations, the House will move forward with voting on both bills.

“The negotiations are still continuing. ... It’s a matter of also trying to ensure there are votes for a plan, so there’s some flexibility to see what we need to do,” Moore said. “But absent something, absent there being a change in the circumstances, the plan right now is to vote on both bills Wednesday, and to vote on both bills on Thursday.”

If the casino and Medicaid bill doesn’t have enough votes to pass, the House’s next steps would still need to be determined, Moore said. But he indicated the House would likely still go ahead and vote on the budget.

“It doesn’t worry me or bother me,” Moore said. “If that bills comes to the floor, and if it doesn’t have the votes, then it simply doesn’t have the votes.”

Before the final budget is released, House Republicans planned to hold another caucus meeting Tuesday. The official budget documents — the main budget legislation and an accompanying breakdown of how the roughly $30 billion in taxpayer money would be allocated and spent — could be released as soon as 2 or 3 p.m., Moore said.

A press conference featuring both House and Senate leaders and budget writers, a custom that typically follows the release of the final state budget, could follow later on Tuesday, Moore said, ahead of the initial votes expected on Wednesday.

But, he said, there were still several steps that needed to happen before that.

“I’m kind of at step three right now, and that’s like step eight, so I’m trying to just get there,” Moore said.