I can deal with political ads on TV. But when I get unwanted calls on my cellphone … | Opinion

All hung up

I am sure I am not the only one besieged by unsolicited political advertisements on my cellphone, both calls and texts. It is bad enough that we have to put up with all the political ads on television and radio, which only promise to get worse with the primary season and general election coming up over the next several months.

I guess we agree to be subject to TV and radio ads when we choose to watch or listen to the underlying programming, and in fact these and other ads pay for the programming. That is not the case with our cellphones, and it is nearly impossible to block all these robocalls.

Until we can figure out how to make these unsolicited interruptions in our life illegal (as we did with unsolicited fax messages a generation ago), I encourage you to join me and vote against any candidate or campaign that engages in these distasteful tactics.

- Richard H. Ong, Overland Park

Jayden’s tragedy

The Missouri Department of Social Services and law enforcement failed Jayden Robker. (Nov. 3, 1A, “Records show multiple DSS contacts with Jayden Robker’s family”) He suffered abuse by his stepfather in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Jayden ended up dead in March 2023. This did not have to happen, yet it did repeatedly even though DSS had been involved. How many more times will this happen?

The DSS sent counseling resources to the mother. The case was closed. In 2022, Jayden reported abuse to the department again. His mother refused services and the case was closed.

In 2023, after another child reported physical abuse the DSS opened a new case. The father refused to allow DSS Children’s Division access to the children. DSS policy requires the agency to notify law enforcement about any investigations of abuse, but law enforcement is not required to investigate the abuse. So whose responsibility is it?

In serious cases of abuse, a child can be permanently removed from the home. How many children have to die before major changes are made in the Missouri Department of Social Services and law enforcement?

Our children are precious. They deserve every chance to succeed in life. Jayden Robker didn’t get that chance.

- Barbara Sturgeon, Overland Park

Anti-Christian

As publications, including The Kansas City Star, have become more liberal and often seemingly anti-Christian, I have learned to carefully determine what I choose to read. And I have been so sorry to see family-friendly comics such as “Family Circus” and “Dennis the Menace” replaced with often raunchy substitutes. Usually, I simply ignore those I find objectionable.

However, I simply cannot let pass the Nov. 8 “The Argyle Sweater” by Scott Hilburn. (11B) This comic is blatantly blasphemous, making a crude joke out of Easter, the miracle of loaves and above all the resurrection of Jesus. I am certain Hilburn would never dare to present anything so supposedly amusing were it a slam against the Muslim faith, or deriding Ramadan. And The Star would never deign to print a comic so clearly derogatory about another faith. But Christians are fair game.

Although your Christian readership no doubt has declined exponentially, surely I am not the only remaining reader who believes in and honors Jesus. As a 60-plus-year subscriber, I am offended and disappointed. Please restore a bit of respect to your readers who honor God.

- Maribeth Griessel, Kansas City

Editor’s note: The comic depicts a person in a bakery with “Five Loaves Bakery” on the window, removing a loaf of bread from an oven while calling out, “Peter, come quick! It is risen!” It is labeled “Yeaster.”

Redlining’s ghost

Newly elected Prairie Village City Council member Lori Sharp lauded the “diversity” of the Kansas City metropolitan area in a recent Star guest commentary, (Nov. 3, 7A, “Elect a council to keep Prairie Village as the gem it is today.”) But apparently, like others with the Stop PV Rezoning group, she wants to prevent it from entering her city by restricting apartments.

She paints a “quintessential suburban” picture of single-family homes and “50-foot trees.” Perhaps she has missed the proliferation of tear-downs replacing the Prairie Village houses of old with lot line to lot line mini-mansions, some of which remove those very trees.

And surely some of those in the Stop group are worried that rental units will bring to town the other people of color and those whose income doesn’t reach six figures. Sharp is worried about bigger classroom sizes, but apparently not about affordable housing for their teachers.

Educated area residents know of the unfortunate legacy of redlining and discrimination in the planned neighborhoods of both states. Sad to say that in the 21st century, though different in form, the effort to keep out those who are poorer or darker continues.

- Kevin Day, Overland Park

Roots run deep

In her Nov. 8 guest commentary “Americans for Prosperity chief disputes state senator’s criticism,” (9A) Elizabeth Patton presents Americans for Prosperity as a “grassroots organization.” It was established and is funded by the billionaire Koch family, owners of Koch Industries. Its massive wealth is used to influence public policy and elections. It promotes limited government and unregulated markets.

Patton’s remarks focus on establishing a single “flat” tax rate for Kansans, providing an average windfall of about $13,000 for high wage earners and little relief for low wage earners. Americans for Prosperity also supported former Gov. Sam Brownback’s 2012 tax plan that reduced the top income tax rate and cut taxes entirely for partnerships, LLCs, S-corporations and sole proprietorships. By 2017, Kansas was in crisis with a $900 million budget gap, and Brownback’s tax plan was rescinded.

Americans for Prosperity loves shifting the tax burden away from the wealthy onto the rest of us. Promoting a single tax rate would not leave all Kansans better off but would increase the prosperity of those already wealthy, like the Kochs.

- Angela Schieferecke, Prairie Village

True picture

The people participating in anti-Israel protests should be made to see the evidence of what Hamas did on Oct. 7 — no filters, censoring or anything else to hide the gruesome parts. That way, the protesters would know exactly whom and what they are supporting. The same should apply to the members of Congress who don’t support Israel in the current situation.

- David Lund, Kansas City