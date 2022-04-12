Deal Reached, Broadway Method Academy Can Stay In Fairfield Space

FAIRFIELD, CT — A local arts nonprofit will be able to stay in its Fairfield location after it was in danger of closing earlier this year due to rent missed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Broadway Method Academy finalized a deal that will allow it to remain at 1935 Black Rock Turnpike and continue its programming. The organization had owed $125,000 in missed rent from the months the nonprofit was required to fully or partially close because of the pandemic. In early 2022, more than $27,000 was donated through a GoFundMe fundraiser to help save the academy.

“I would like to particularly thank the BMA Board of Directors and so many other concerned parents and supporters for helping to guide us through this time,” Executive Director Connor Deane said in a message to supporters. “Additionally, I must thank Ken Kleban and Kleban Properties for their willingness to work with us and for their support of the arts in this time of crisis.”

Broadway Method Academy was created during the summer of 2014, and has grown from a three-week summer intensive to a program with classes, private lessons and pre-professional performance opportunities. In the past eight years, it has served 5,000 students and mounted more than 20 productions.

The nonprofit has historically operated as a business, with 90 percent of revenue from classes, shows and lessons, according to Deane, but moving forward, the academy plans to offer more fundraising opportunities.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors, staff, faculty, designers and most importantly, our students, thank you,” Deane said in the message. “We are forever grateful for the generosity of this community.”

This article originally appeared on the Fairfield Patch