  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Deal reached to get California children back in classrooms

ADAM BEAM
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s public schools could tap into $6.6 billion from the Legislature if they return to in-person instruction by the end of March, according to a new agreement announced Monday between Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state’s legislative leaders.

California, the most populous state, has 1,037 public school districts, more than 6.1 million students and about 319,000 teachers.

Most public school classes have not been held in-person since March of last year because of the coronavirus. Many districts have struggled to reach agreements with teachers’ unions on the best way to return students and staff to the classroom.

Newsom, who could face a recall election later this year spurred by his handling of the pandemic, has been at odds with legislative leaders on the best way to encourage school districts to return students to the classroom. California can’t order schools to return to in-person instruction, but state officials can offer a lot of money to those that do.

The agreement sets aside $6.6 billion for schools that return to optional in-person instruction by March 31. The bill is a deal between Newsom, Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, all Democrats. It was confirmed by Atkins’ office. Newsom’s office has scheduled a formal announcement for late Monday morning.

The details of the plan are complicated and were confirmed by two state officials with knowledge of the plan who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about it publicly.

California counties are divided up into different coronavirus infection level tiers, with each tier having specific rules about how businesses and other public spaces can operate during the pandemic.

To be eligible for this new money, school districts in regions that fall under the most restrictive level -- known as the purple tier -- must return to in-person instruction at least through second grade, the officials said.

Districts must also have in-person instruction for special populations of students in all grades, the officials said, including the disabled, foster youth, the homeless, English learners, students without access to technology and students at risk of abuse and neglect.

Districts in the next highest tier, the red tier, must return to in-person instruction for all elementary school grades, plus at least one grade in middle and high school, the officials said.

The money will be distributed through the normal funding method that provides local districts with state money, the officials said, which would ensure more money for schools that serve primarily low-income students. In addition, the officials said districts would get an additional $1,000 for every homeless student they have.

To get the money, districts must meet the requirements by March 31, the officials said. Beginning April 1, for every instructional day school districts do not meet the requirements, the amount of money they are eligible to receive will go down by 1%, the officials said.

The bill would not require all students and staff to be vaccinated before returning to the classroom and it would not require districts to get approval from teachers’ unions before returning, the officials said.

The officials said testing is required for schools in the purple tier. But school districts that have already reopened or have plans to reopen in March would be exempt from testing requirements, the officials said.

Jeff Freitas, president of the California Federation of Teachers, said the plan doesn’t meet every benchmark the union sought but does make progress from prior plans. The prioritization of vaccines for teachers — 10% of the state’s allocation with a minimum of 75,000 per week — is “a huge victory,” he said. Newsom announced the focus on teacher vaccinations last month but the plan writes it into state law.

“The biggest thing I take away from here is that we are providing vaccines for educators,” Freitas said.

The CFT represents 120,000 educators from early childhood to the university system and is one of the unions that represents teachers in Los Angeles and San Francisco public schools.

The union appreciates that the plan does not force any school districts to get back to the classroom, rather it incentives districts to resume in person learning, he said. The combination of real funding, teacher vaccinations and dropping COVID-19 numbers puts the state on a path to returning kids to the classroom, he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Newsom, legislators strike deal to reopen California schools with $2 billion in incentives for campuses

    The plan, sources said, offers incentives to districts that offer in-person instruction in counties with fewer than 25 new daily coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents.

  • Push to recall California governor Gavin Newsom gains steam – but who's behind it?

    Effort to oust governor – though unlikely to succeed – reflects political polarization that has widened amid Covid A Trump supporter at a ‘Patriot rally’ in San Diego earlier this month. The anti-Newsom campaign has catered to conservative Californians who feel unheard by the Democratic supermajority. Photograph: Bing Guan/Reuters Across California, hundreds of thousands of people armed with signs and clipboards are gathering outside of local Walmarts, in shopping center parking lots and on beachside boardwalks, trying to convince their neighbors that the governor needs to go. An effort to recall Gavin Newsom has gained momentum in recent weeks, as the California governor’s approval ratings dipped amid mounting frustration over how the state has handled the Covid pandemic, and the economic slump caused by closures. So far, the campaign appears on track to get the signatures they need by a deadline of 17 March. If their efforts succeed, a recall election could be held before the end of the year. “We knew this was going to be big. We didn’t know it was going to be this big” said Randy Economy, a spokesperson and political adviser for the RecallGavin2020 campaign. It’s still extremely unlikely that a majority of Californians would choose to oust Newsom. State records show almost every California governor since 1960 has faced recall efforts, but only one – Gray Davis in 2003 – has been successfully removed. Newsom, who defeated his Republican opponent by 24 points in 2018, has largely retained enough support from the Democratic base needed to keep him in power, despite the challenges of 2020. Though his popularity has waned in recent months, analysts say the success of the recall movement is more of a reflection of a political polarization in the state that has widened during the pandemic and the 2020 election. The campaign has catered to conservative Californians who feel unheard by the Democratic supermajority who run the state, and the recall has gained traction and resources from a small but vocal Republican electorate. “He has been a very polarizing figure,” said Mark Baldassare, the president and CEO of the Public Policy Institute of California of the California governor. “Democrats are overwhelmingly supporting him and Republicans overwhelmingly disapprove of him.” PPIC has polled voters 12 times on Newsom’s performance since he was elected and Baldassare said the numbers have remained fairly stable, even accounting for recent drops. Recent surveys done by the PPIC showed only 43% of likely voters disapprove of the governor. By comparison, former governor Davis had disapproval ratings in the 70s when he was ousted from office. The recall campaign was launched by Orrin Heatlie, a Republican and retired Yolo County sheriff’s sergeant, in February of last year, long before Covid lockdowns caused Newsom’s approval numbers to tumble. Their logo features a California Bear – teeth bared – with one paw defiantly raised. The other holds the state etched with a list of grievances, including gun control, “free illegal immigrant health care” and “reducing police support”. While organizers initially rooted the campaign in complaints over California’s high taxes, the housing and homelessness crisis, and other issues, focus has pivoted to Covid policy – particularly Newsom’s use of executive orders, the failures of the state’s unemployment agency, which is still grappling with backlogs and fraud cases, and state-mandated shutdowns that caused business closures. The movement also got a bump in support after Newsom was caught mask-less, eating inside at French Laundry, the luxurious Napa restaurant, after asking Californians to stay home and cover their faces while in public. “He owned the situation, and owned the pandemic, and owned the way we were going to get out of this,” Economy said. “Once he owned it and excluded anyone else from the process – that’s when he lost control.” Economy claims the movement includes Californians of all political stripes, adding that they are proud to “have been able to organize an army of residents from all walks of life”. But so far, the recall effort has had close ties to the right, with both the Republican establishment and conservative fringe groups fueling the campaign. By early February, the effort had raised more than $2.5m according to financial disclosures filed with the state, and Rescue California, the organization created to remove Gray Davis from office in 2003 has been a major contributor. The recall has also been bankrolled the former Arkansas governor and ardent Trump supporter Mike Huckabee’s political action committee, and the California Republican party. There was also a contribution of $500,000 from a company called Prov. 3:9 LLC, which triggered a “dark money” complaint by the former chair of the Federal Election Commission over accusations that the organization is a shell company to disguise donors. Governor Gavin Newsom last week. Newsom’s ratings have dipped amid disquiet over his handling of the pandemic response. Photograph: Alex Horvath/AP According to a recent ABC News analysis, the majority of signatures so far have come from the agricultural Central Valley, the conservative hub of Orange county, and the far-north parts of the state where a secession movement has simmered for years. In the liberal Bay Area, meanwhile, less than 1% of registered voters have signed on. An investigation done by the Los Angeles Times, published in January, also showed that the recall campaign had early ties to far-right extremist groups, including QAnon conspiracists, self-proclaimed western chauvinists the Proud Boys and activists from the anti-vaccination movement. Organizers from the anti-government group the Three Percenters have helped collect signatures and, in recent months, the Times found the same violent rhetoric, false assertions of election fraud, and propaganda that fueled the 6 January Capitol attack, were being shared on campaign’s Facebook pages, alongside ominous-looking photos of the California governor. “This recall effort, which really ought to be called the California coup, is being led by rightwing conspiracy theorists, white nationalists, anti-vaxxers and groups who encourage violence on our democratic institutions,” Rusty Hicks, California’s Democratic party chair, told reporters in January. Organizers of the recall have rejected the claims, and have attempted to distance the campaign from the turmoil in Washington. Economy balked at the association, saying that Hicks’s statement showed signs of panic from the Democratic establishment. Newsom himself has tried not to appear fazed, however, declining to discuss the recall, even as momentum grows. In his official response to the secretary of state’s office, he called the effort wasteful, and diminished the large numbers to “a handful of partisan activists supporting President Trump and his dangerous agenda” who are trying to overturn the will of California voters. But even if the recall effort fails to remove Newsom from office, it could have a lasting impact on his political future – especially if the campaign further erodes confidence in him across party lines. Newsom was elected, in part, because California’s Democratic majority wanted the state to lead the resistance against the Trump administration. Now, with Biden in office, Newsom needs to prove he can achieve some of his ambitious promises and navigate a challenging Covid recovery. Otherwise, some constituents could change their minds about him. “When things don’t go right with the vaccine rollout, the opening of the economy and schools and so forth – the governor can’t blame the unpopular president any more,” Baldassare said. “People will be looking to him to make some substantial progress.”

  • Column: I've reported 11 presidential races. Now, I'm a columnist focusing on politics in California and the West

    Mark Barabak will look at personalities, issues and political trends on the country's leading edge.

  • Michigan GOP Calls for Investigation into Whitmer’s COVID Nursing Home Policy

    Michigan Republicans are calling for an investigation into Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s policy that forced long-term care facilities to accept coronavirus-positive patients. In letters to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and acting U.S. Attorney General Monty Wilkinson last week, state Senator Jim Runestad claims that there is “no accurate data on how many residents may have been harmed by this policy” due to “reporting failures.” “Gov. Whitmer’s administration has been questioned repeatedly about unintended consequences of her policies and discrepancies in the reported numbers of cases and deaths in our state’s long-term care facilities,” Runestad writes in the letters obtained by National Review. “It has now come to our attention that these reporting errors have likely not been resolved.” He adds that “questions remain regarding the accuracy of data, compliance with CDC guidelines and compliance with our state’s Freedom of Information Act. There is a critical need for a full investigation into these matters.” Runestad writes that there has been no clear reporting path to document nursing home patient cases by facility after a transfer takes place. “Moving residents around the state between facilities and hospitals may have significantly increased exposure of nursing home residents to the virus, while simultaneously shielding the toll.” When Runestad and seven other GOP state senators contacted nursing homes in their districts they found discrepancies in how cases were being reported, according to the letter. While some nursing homes are reporting a positive test in their numbers when a patient is transferred to a hospital and receives a positive test result there, others are not. “The executive orders have only required long-term care facilities to report when they have a resident who had a positive test at their facility, but not when a patient who was transferred tests positive,” the letter says. “Additionally, there may be similar discrepancies in how these deaths are reported after transfer.” In Michigan 15,273 people have died of the virus — 5,515 of whom were residents at long-term care facilities. Another 79 were employees at those facilities. The letter notes that the U.S. Department of Justice announced in August that it is seeking data from Michigan’s governor and three other governors “who issued orders that may have resulted in the deaths of elderly nursing home residents.” When Michigan House Oversight Committee chairman Steven Johnson held a hearing to investigate, the state health and human services director sent a letter in lieu of in-person testimony. “Basically what it said was, ‘We are doing everything we have to, we have the greatest data out there, we’re collecting everything like we are supposed to,” Johnson said, according to FOX2 Detroit. “But they didn’t actually share the data with us.” Ted Goodman, communications director for the Michigan Republican Party, called the Whitmer administration’s “lack of transparency unacceptable,” and said the lockdown orders and nursing home policies “have led to additional suffering that could have been avoided.” “The people of Michigan deserve a full investigation into these matters,” Goodman told National Review. The letter comes as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has faced calls for an investigation into his administration’s coverup of its dismal handling of nursing home coronavirus deaths. Last month, a top aide to Governor Cuomo admitted that the administration covered up the true data on nursing home deaths from the coronavirus in New York state in order to hide the magnitude of the issue from federal authorities.

  • White House advisor Cedric Richmond says Biden wants to tackle racial barriers as Congress considers studying reparations

    "We have to start breaking down barriers that have held people of color back and especially African-Americans who were enslaved," Richmond said.

  • U.S. Supreme Court to examine Puerto Rico's exclusion from benefits program

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to decide the legality of a decades-old congressional decision to exclude Puerto Rico from a federal program that provides benefits to low-income elderly, blind and disabled people. The justices took up a U.S. government appeal originally filed by Republican former President Donald Trump's administration of a lower court ruling that found the exclusion unlawful. Many Puerto Ricans have long complained that the Caribbean island's residents are treated worse than other Americans despite being U.S. citizens.

  • CDC chief warns of 'potential fourth surge' and urges US to keep Covid rules

    Rochelle Walensky: ‘Now is not the time to relax safeguards’Interview: engineer who created viral vaccine site for $50 Rochelle Walensky said: ‘We have the ability to stop a potential fourth surge of cases in this country.’ Photograph: Susan Walsh/AP Dr Rochelle Walensky, the director of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned on Monday that a recent increase in coronavirus cases indicated a “fourth surge” could occur before a majority of the US is vaccinated. “At this level of cases, with variants spreading, we stand to completely lose the hard-earned ground we have gained,” Walensky said, during a White House briefing. “Now is not the time to relax the critical safeguards that we know can stop the spread of Covid-19 in our communities, not when we are so close. We have the ability to stop a potential fourth surge of cases in this country.” According to Johns Hopkins University, the US has recorded more than 28.5m Covid-19 cases and nearly 513,000 deaths. Daily case numbers fell steeply after a peak in January but have started to increase again. Jeff Zients, coordinator of the White House coronavirus response team, said the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine which was approved for use on Saturday would start to be delivered “as early as tomorrow”. According to Zients, Johnson & Johnson is ready to distribute 3.9m doses over the coming days, adding to a vaccine stockpile already supplied by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, which both developed two-shot vaccines. But he added: “J&J has indicated that the supply will be limited for the next couple of weeks.” Johnson & Johnson is expected to deliver 16m additional doses by the end of March, but the White House coronavirus response team has warned governors that those deliveries will occur “predominantly in the back half of the month”. Zients assured Americans that the federal government is ready to deliver the vaccine as soon as doses become available, saying: “We’ve done the planning. We have the distribution channels in place.” He also announced that the US distributed an average of 1.7m doses a day over the past week. Vaccine distribution had rebounded after a winter storm affected deliveries across the central US, he said. According to Bloomberg, about 2.4m vaccine doses were administered in the US on Sunday. Also on Monday, the director of the National Institutes of Health, Francis Collins, said some people who have Covid “may not be on a path to get better in a few months and this could be something that becomes a chronic illness”. “When you consider we know 28 million people in the United States have had Covid,” Collins told NBC Nightly News, “if even 1% of them have chronic, long-term consequences, that’s a whole lot of people. And we need to find out everything we can about how to help them.” Collins also said scientists had not expected Covid-19 to lead to longterm illness. “There’s really no precedent I know of,” he said.

  • “I Didn’t Imagine Being a Model Because I Didn’t See Anybody Like Me”—Precious Lee in the Spotlight on Today’s Good Morning Vogue

    The premiere episode of Good Morning Vogue season 2 includes a profile of model of the moment Precious Lee, a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the makings of Marni’s fall 2021 collection, and a day in the life of Ella Emhoff.

  • Koo, the 'free expression' social media app, is the Indian government's latest weapon in its standoff with Twitter

    Koo, the 10-month-old app, surged after Modi's government effectively endorsed it while it grappled with Twitter for not censoring accounts

  • One person injured after unidentified shooter opens fire at an Arkansas school on the first day of in-person learning

    Police are investigating a shooting at an Arkansas school on the first day of in-person learning, according to reports.

  • J&J's coronavirus shot could dramatically accelerate the US vaccine rollout. Here's your new vaccination timeline.

    The nation could now distribute 500 million doses by the end of June - enough to vaccinate all of its adult population.

  • As millions face eviction, both tenants and landlords feel pressure

    An estimated 10 million renters were behind on payment at the beginning of 2021, owing a combined $57 billion in rent and utilities.

  • Elizabeth Warren, Other Progressives Propose ‘Ultra-Millionaire’ Tax

    (Bloomberg) -- Senator Elizabeth Warren, joined by Representatives Pramila Jayapal and Brendan Boyle, proposed a wealth tax on households with a net worth of more than $50 million.The lawmakers said Monday the new tax, dubbed the Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act, would create a “fairer” economy with a 2% annual tax on households and trusts valued at between $50 million and $1 billion. All net worth over $1 billion would be taxed at 3%.The measure -- like other wealth taxes Warren has proposed in the past -- is unlikely to garner the support needed to pass, particularly in the evenly divided Senate, but could serve as a marker for progressives in Congress and a reminder of the restiveness on the party’s left flank.The group claims the proposal would generate “at least $3 trillion in revenue over 10 years,” citing a Feb. 24 analysis from economists Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman from the University of California-Berkeley.“The ultra-rich and powerful have rigged the rules in their favor so much that the top 0.1% pay a lower effective tax rate than the bottom 99%, and billionaire wealth is 40% higher than before the Covid crisis began,” Warren said in a statement. “A wealth tax is popular among voters on both sides for good reason: because they understand the system is rigged to benefit the wealthy and large corporations.”While President Joe Biden campaigned on raising the income tax rate for top earners, he hasn’t endorsed a tax on wealth. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden will discuss making sure the wealthy “pay their fair share” as part of the next package of legislation.“Addressing the inequities in the tax code is something he talked about as part of the Build Back Better agenda and something he remains committed to,” Psaki said Monday. “He has a lot of respect for Senator Warren and is aligned in the goal of making sure the ultra-wealthy and big corporations finally pay their fair share.”A wealth tax would be particularly difficult to pass in the current U.S. Senate, which divided 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans. Democrats control the agenda, since Vice President Kamala Harris can break ties, but most bills require support from 60 senators to advance.And Democrats have been unable to muster even 50 votes from some administration proposals, including a $15 hourly minimum wage. A wealth tax likely would be even more divisive.However, Democrats are planning to use special budget reconciliation procedures to pass a bill with a simple majority later in the year that will include parts of a massive infrastructure package. At that point, taxes to pay for the build out would be on the table. And under Senate rules, tax increases generally are allowed in budget bills.The bill’s co-sponsors include Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Jeff Merkley of Oregon, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Brian Schatz of Hawaii, Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Mazie Hirono, also of Hawaii. Jayapal is from Washington State, and Boyle is from Pennsylvania.Jayapal said the proposal “will help level the playing field, narrow the racial wealth gap, ensure the wealthiest finally begin to pay their fair share, and invest trillions of dollars into our communities so we can make a real difference in the lives of people across America.”(Updates with White House comment in sixth, seventh paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mavericks blowout Nets in Porzingis's return

    The Mavericks held James Harden to just four second-half points to beat the Nets, 115-98, in Kristaps Porzingis's first game back in two weeks. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

  • J&J Covid-19 vaccine distribution to begin immediately

    The first shots could be administered as early as Tuesday.

  • Colorado sets timeline for return to normalcy

    Colorado officials are starting to offer a picture of what life looks like when the pandemic eases its grip.Driving the news: More school districts are returning to in-person learning before the end of the school year and the state is considering relaxing its rules for event venues, the Denver Post reports.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Jefferson County schools, the state's second largest district, announced plans Friday to resume in-person learning for middle and high school students starting March 15, joining four other local districts that moved in that direction.Denver Public Schools officials said Friday they are starting to discuss how to bring more students back.At the same time, a number of popular Denver event venues are announcing plans to welcome back fans:The Colorado Rockies will allow 12,500 fans into Coors Field for opening day April 1, or 25% capacity, after the state public health department granted permission.Red Rocks is seeking approval to allow 2,500 people when the concert season begins in late April. The venue — which holds 9,500 — hopes to reach 75-80% of full capacity by July.Not so fast: Federal public health officials warned states not to relax restrictions after the latest data showed that infection, hospitalization and death rates may no longer be declining. In Colorado, the infection rate is greater than a week ago.The big picture: Colorado's reopening depends on an increasing federal supply of vaccines to states.The general public can now expect to get vaccines starting in late April or early May, Gov. Jared Polis said on Friday. Earlier estimates put the target date later in summer.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Kate McKinnon shows just how hilariously awkward post-lockdown flirting is going to be

    In the last spot of last night’s Nick Jonas-hosted Saturday Night Live—the place traditionally of the venerable series’ best and worst sketches—Kate McKinnon unexpectedly stole an adorable, mewling kitten’s milk, and that wasn’t even the best part. A funny approximation of what social interaction is going to look like after more than a year of locked-down, stressed-out isolation and loneliness, the sketch saw McKinnon’s just-sprung bar patron being hit on by Jonas’ smooth talker. And, yes, he’s initially he not looking at her, but a gory painting of a lion eating a guy in the distance, as his player’s game is only slightly askew thanks to not having spoken to a live soul since anyone can remember.

  • The Supreme Court is hearing arguments Tuesday in a case that could further gut the Voting Rights Act and its protections for minority voters

    In Brnovich vs. Democratic National Committee, the Court will rule whether two Arizona voting restrictions violate Section 2 of the VRA.

  • COVID-19 vaccine worth 1,032 shots wasted in Japan due to freezer malfunction

    More than 1,000 shots of coronavirus vaccine went to waste in Japan after storage temperatures deviated from a required range due to a freezer malfunction, the health ministry said on Monday, the country's first such case of wasted vaccines. Japan became the last member of the Group of Seven leading industrialised nations to begin its vaccination drive against COVID-19 on Feb. 17. It has so far received three shipments of vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, comprising around 1.4 million shots.

  • Wizards send Timberwolves to 7th straight loss, 128-112

    WASHINGTON (AP) Bradley Beal scored 34 points, Russell Westbrook added 19 as part of his NBA-leading 10th triple-double, and the Washington Wizards used a 44-point third quarter to pull away for a 128-112 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. Westbrook added 14 rebounds and 12 assists for the Wizards, who have won seven of eight to move back into playoff contention following a 6-17 start. ''It's big for everybody, confidence-wise,'' Beal said of the recent surge.