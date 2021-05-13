Deal reached for ex-White House counsel McGahn's testimony

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, then-White House Counsel Don McGahn listens during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Former White House counsel Don McGahn will answer questions in private from the House Judiciary Committee in an apparent resolution of a long-running dispute over his testimony, according to a court document filed May 12, 2021. (Win McNamee/Pool Image via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former White House counsel Don McGahn will answer questions in private from the House Judiciary Committee in an apparent resolution of a longstandin dispute over his testimony, according to a court document filed Wednesday evening.

Democrats who run the committee have sought McGahn's testimony for two years as part of an investigation of potential obstruction of justice by former President Donald Trump during special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

They pressed ahead with the subpoena even after President Joe Biden took office in January.

Under an agreement negotiated by the committee and Justice Department, McGahn will only be questioned about information attributed to him in publicly available portions of Mueller's report.

The date of the private interview has not been set. A transcript will be made public about a week later, the filing in the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-NY, said the agreement is a good-faith compromise that “satisfies our subpoena, protects the Committee’s constitutional duty to conduct oversight in the future, and safeguards sensitive executive branch prerogatives.”

Trump's Justice Department had fought efforts to have McGahn testify. U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in 2019 rejected Trump's arguments that his close advisers were immune from congressional subpoena. Biden has nominated Jackson to the appeals court in Washington.

The case has been in that court ever since Jackson's ruling. The full appeals court is scheduled to hear the case for a second time next week.

The issue is whether the House has authority under the Constitution or federal law to ask courts to enforce a subpoena against an executive branch official.

The administration and the House have asked the court to call off the hearing, preferring to reach an agreement rather than risk an unfavorable court ruling.

Recommended Stories

  • House panel and Biden admin reach agreement over Trump WH counsel Don McGahn's subpoena

    The House Judiciary Committee and the Biden administration "have reached an agreement in principle" over a two-year standoff concerning a subpoena for testimony from former Trump White House counsel Don McGahn, a court filing published Tuesday shows.Why it matters: McGahn was a key player in some of the most tumultuous episodes outlined in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation report, especially about potential instances of obstruction of justice.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Former President Trump isn't a party to the McGahn case and is "not a party to the agreement," according to the brief filing with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on the agreement between the Judiciary Committee and Justice Department, which is representing McGahn.Between the lines: The reference to Trump in the filing indicates that the committee is trying to prevent the former president from taking legal action to "block any testimony from McGahn," Politico notes.What to watch: While the filing did not indicate what the next steps would be, Rep. Ted Lieu, a House Judiciary Committee member, tweeted Tuesday night that he was looking forward to McGahn telling the panel "what he knows."What they're saying: Trump spokesperson Jason Miller stressed in a statement that the former president hadn't agreed to the deal and he was "evaluating his options for fully protecting the privilege that continues to cover his communications with his closest advisors," which he said were confidential, per Politico.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Former Trump White House counsel Don McGahn agrees to House panel interview on Russia report

    Former White House counsel Don McGahn agreed Wednesday to speak with the House Judiciary Committee about the Russia investigation that led to the impeachment trial of former President Trump — with certain conditions, per a court filing.Why it matters: The agreement ends a two-year standoff after McGahn, a key player in former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, repeatedly refused to agree to a subpoena for testimony — resulting in the matter being taken to court.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Breaking: Here's the Donald McGahn agreement to speak to US House Judiciary: https://t.co/hcswwuUBeW pic.twitter.com/cFSZ3fjUbY— Mike Scarcella (@MikeScarcella) May 13, 2021 Of note: One of the conditions is that the committee conducts a "transcribed interview" to happen "as soon as possible" behind closed doors, rather than calling for McGhan to testify at a public hearing, according to the filing.The big picture: The Judiciary committee and the Biden administration announced Tuesday they had "reached an agreement in principle" in the case of McGhan, whom the panel wants to question on potential instances of obstruction of justice concerning Trump.The Senate acquitted Trump of obstruction of Congress and abuse of power following his first impeachment trial related to the Russia report in 2020.The Judiciary committee stressed in its Tuesday court filing that Trump isn't a party to the McGahn case and is "not a party to the agreement."What they're saying: Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) said in a statement, "When the former President vowed to fight 'all of the subpoenas' aimed at his Administration, he began a dangerous campaign of unprecedented obstruction. We begin to bring that era of obstruction to an end today."The other side: Representatives for Trump did not immediately return Axios' request for comment, but his spokesperson Jason Miller said Tuesday that the former president hadn't agreed to the deal and he was reviewing his options as he regarded communications with close advisers as confidential, per Politico. Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Top dunks from Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

    Top dunks from Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 05/12/2021

  • Ex-Pentagon chief says Trump never called on Jan 6

    "No, I had all the authority I needed from the president to fulfill my constitutional duties, " Miller said. "Did you speak with President Trump at all as the attack was unfolding?" Democratic lawmaker Carolyn Maloney, chairwoman of the House of Representatives Oversight Committee, asked at the start of a hearing examining the security failures."No, I did not. I didn't need to, I had all the authority I needed and I knew what had to happen," Miller said.Miller went on to say that he spoke with Vice President Mike Pence.

  • Gaetz braces as reporter reads confession letter in sex crime probe

    The feds are closing in on Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz as the deadline for his associate Joel Greenberg to accept a plea deal approaches. Greenberg allegedly wrote a bombshell confession letter implicating Gaetz, according to the Daily Beast, and reporters from the outlet are now reading the letter with new salacious details. NBC News has not seen or verified the letter. Gaetz denies all allegations.

  • Could veteran QB Blake Bortles make the Packers’ roster?

    The Packers are bringing in veteran QB Blake Bortles, according to ESPN.

  • Joe Biden Says Israel Has 'Right To Defend Itself' Amid Conflict With Palestine

    After speaking to the Israeli prime minister, Biden said he hopes violence “will be closing down” soon, but didn't mention the Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes.

  • He refused to wear a mask at this Florida store — and told cops to cuff him. They did

    An anti-masker who refused to comply with a Florida store’s policy ended up behind bars earlier this week.

  • Pulisic: Chelsea can still seal top four; Arsenal loss ‘our last little slip-up’

    "We have good attacking players and today was a bit of an unlucky day," said USMNT star Christian Pulisic. "I wouldn't say we've had this problem a lot."

  • Pulisic: Chelsea were unlucky in loss to Arsenal

    Christian Pulisic shares his thoughts after Chelsea fell to Arsenal 1-0 at Stamford Bridge to add more drama to the Premier League's top-four race.

  • Hong Kong: Top cop caught in unlicensed massage parlour raid

    The officer involved is allegedly the director of Hong Kong's National Security Department.

  • Taiwan says China seeking political gain with Honduras vaccine move

    Taiwan condemned China on Wednesday for seeking to use vaccines for political gain after Taipei's diplomatic ally Honduras said it was considering opening an office in China in a bid to acquire much needed COVID-19 shots. Honduras does not have formal relations with China and is one of a group of Latin American nations that have formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    India's coronavirus crisis showed no sign of easing on Tuesday, with a seven-day average of new cases at a record high and international heath authorities warning the country's variant of the virus poses a global concern. India's daily cases rose by 329,942, while deaths from the disease rose by 3,876, according to the health ministry. India's total infections are now at 22.99 million, while total deaths rose to 249,992.

  • Two black bears caught on camera breaking into a parked SUV

    Maybe they were just waiting for their bear Uber

  • Pro-Russian lawmaker leaves Ukraine prosecutors after reading charges

    Viktor Medvedchuk, the Kremlin's most prominent ally in Ukraine, left the office of the Prosecutor General on Wednesday after reading the charges against him without being detained, Interfax news agency reported. Ukrainian authorities on Tuesday put Medvedchuk under formal suspicion for high treason as part of a crackdown on his circle that has fuelled tensions between Kyiv and Moscow. "I read (the suspicion) and took a copy," Interfax quoted Medvedchuk as saying after leaving the prosecutors' office.

  • Kamala Harris Hosts Vaccine Discussion with Celebrities Including Kim Kardashian, Joe Jonas and Camila Cabello

    The private event is part of the Biden administration's push to vaccinate younger Americans

  • The Dreamiest Tie-Dye Swimwear for Summer 2021

    Your favorite summer camp print saw a surprising resurgence at the beginning of the pandemic and has been trickling up from DIY sweats to the catwalks, ultimately finding its way to beachwear—just in time for summer 2021. From big-name fashion brands like Ulla Johnson and Mara Hoffman to swimwear staples like Speedo and ROXY, all of your favorite brands have updated their offerings with key styles tie-dye for (get it?). Make a splash in this Norma Kamali strapless one-piece.

  • LA Sparks star Ogwumike adds executive producer to resume

    Chiney Ogwumike is already one of the busiest athletes in professional sports but the multifaceted basketball player and radio host added another accomplishment during the offseason. Ogwumike is the executive producer of “144,” a documentary that chronicles the 2020 WNBA season inside a bubble in Bradenton, Florida. “There's also pressure because we want everyone to understand that the WNBA has been on the forefront of not only being the best professional basketball league in the world, but also on the forefront of so much change as well.”

  • Duchess of Sussex's legal battle with Mail on Sunday branded 'tortuous' by judge

    A High Court judge branded arguments in the Duchess of Sussex’s legal case against the Mail on Sunday as "tortuous". Lord Justice Warby ruled that the Duchess, 39, won her copyright claim after a letter sent by former aide Jason Knauf "emphatically" denying ownership of a letter she wrote to her father rendered the newspaper’s case "unreal". In a ruling explaining his decision, the judge noted that it was his eighth judgment in the case and appeared to criticise both sides about the lengthy courtroom tussles on every point. Summarising a long-winded argument about the misuse of private information claim, he referred to one response as "the final twist (so far) in this tortuous story". The Duchess successfully sued Associated Newspapers for breach of privacy and copyright in relation to the publication of five articles featuring extracts of the letter sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in February 2019. Earlier this year she won a summary judgment - a legal step negating the need for witness evidence - in relation to the privacy claim and the bulk of the copyright claim. Lord Justice Warby last week awarded a summary judgment on the outstanding copyright claim. The Duchess’s legal team applied for indemnity or higher costs after they were copied in on a series of emails sent from the Mail on Sunday’s legal team to Mr Knauf’s lawyers in error. Meghan, 39, had revealed that when drafting the letter to her estranged father, Mr Knauf "provided feedback" in the form of "general ideas".

  • Joe Biden Will Receive His First White House Physical 'Later This Year'

    Both Donald Trump and Barack Obama similarly received their first checkups about one year into their presidencies