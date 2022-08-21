Deal still in works in child abuse case

Aug. 21—CATLETTSBURG — A deal is still in the works for a 38-year-old man accused of abusing a child last year.

Boyd County Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Gary Conn said no agreement has been reached yet in the case against Joseph Grubb.

Grubb, of Ashland, was indicted along side 36-year-old Jessica Workman after allegations were disclosed by three children during a Hope's Place interview, according to court records.

According to Conn, an offer was extended by his office to Grubb and the public defender's office has sent a counter offer. However, that counter offer needs to be reviewed by the Cabinet of Health and Family Services before the case can move forward.

Judge George Davis set a hearing for Sept. 9 to see where things are at.

