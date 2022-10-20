Deal struck in sexual assault case

Oct. 20—CATLETTSBURG — Attorneys made a deal in the case of a 37-year-old man who police said was caught in the act sexually assaulting children.

David K. Whitt, 37, is set to plead guilty Nov. 3, after defense attorney Brian Hewlett said Thursday that an agreement was reached.

According to Hewlett, prosecutors — with the blessings of the victim and the investigating officer — accepted a counter-offer made by the defense.

Judge John Vincent said he'd like to look at it before giving the all-clear. Hewlett said he didn't think the judge — who is notoriously hard on sexual offenders — would have any issue with the deal.

Whitt was caught red-handed earlier this year sexually assaulting several children, according to court records. When confronted by a witness, court records show Whitt admitted to fighting pedophilic urges for years.

He then fled the scene and was picked up by Ashland Police on suspicion of DUI, records show.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com