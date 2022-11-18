Deal or trial possible in Molotov case

Nov. 18—CATLETTSBURG — A man hunted down by a motorcyclist after allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail on the man's bike may either cut a deal or go to trial, depending on how the defense's investigation goes.

John Tidd, 34, of no fixed address, appeared Thursday via Zoom from the Boyd County Detention Center in Circuit Court.

Tidd's attorney, public defender Brian Hewlett, said his office is still conducting an investigation into the August incident wherein Tidd is accused of chucking a Molotov cocktail onto a motorcycle.

Following the incident, the motorcycle's owner — Mitch Pritchard — did his own sleuthing and tracked Tidd down to a homeless encampment in Russell.

Judge John Vincent set a pretrial date for Dec. 8, when attorneys will gauge whether or not a deal is possible in the case.