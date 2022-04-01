Deal for two-month truce reached in Yemen, UN envoy says

Kelsey Carolan
·1 min read

A two-month nationwide truce between the warring sides in Yemen will begin Saturday, the start of the holy month of Ramadan, a United Nations envoy announced on Friday.

This is the first time the U.N. has brokered a deal between the Saudi-led coalition and the Iran-backed rebel Houthi group in years, marking a significant step toward ending the seven-year conflict that has killed tens of thousands and left millions in famine conditions.

“The aim of this Truce is to give Yemenis a necessary break from violence, relief from the humanitarian suffering and most importantly hope that an end to this conflict is possible,” U.N. Special Envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg said in a statement.

The deal lays out rules such as halting offensive military operations and allowing fuel ships to enter Houthi-held Hodeidah port and commercial flights in and out of the airport in the capital. It can be renewed after the two-month period with the consent of both parties.

Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014, when the Houthis took control of the capital city Sana’a to form a new government.

The Biden administration has made it a goal to help resolve the crisis and appointed a special envoy in February 2021.

In February, the head of the U.N. food agency warned that 13 million Yemenis face starvation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

