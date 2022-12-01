Deal in works for attempted murder case

Dec. 1—CATLETTSBURG — Nearly a year since the incident, the case of a 37-year-old woman accused of dousing a convenience store clerk with gasoline and attempting to set her on fire with a lighter might be seeing a plea deal.

Public Defender Brian Hewlett told Boyd County Circuit Court Judge John Vincent Thursday that a "resolution" — lawyer-speak for a plea deal — might be in the works, but there needed to be "further investigation on mitigating circumstances."

In order to have an investigator take a look at those circumstances, Hewlett requested a hearing be scheduled for late January.

Vincent set the court date for Jan. 26.

Helton is accused of dousing a clerk at the Winchester Avenue Sunoco Station with gasoline, then attempting to set the clerk on fire.

Customers intervened and held Helton down until the law showed up to take her into custody.

At the time, Helton was living at Artrip's Personal Care Home and was under the care of the Cabinet of Health and Family Services. Her competency has been an issue in the case.