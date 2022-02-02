Dealer caught on camera selling deadly drugs to actor Michael K. Williams, prosecutors say

NEW YORK — Actor Michael K. Williams’ tragic overdose death last year resulted from a narcotics conspiracy carried out by callous drug dealers who knew they were peddling a deadly product, officials said Wednesday.

Four people were charged in Manhattan Federal Court in the death of the popular “The Wire” actor, who died in September from a deadly mix of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.

Among those arrested on federal charges of participating in a narcotics conspiracy was Irvin Cartagena, 39, a Brooklyn man accused of selling to Williams the deadly dose of fentanyl-laced heroin.

“This is a public health crisis,” said Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. “And it has to stop. Deadly opioids like fentanyl and heroin don’t care about who you are or what you’ve accomplished. They just feed addiction and lead to tragedy.”

The top prosecutor, who is not related to the actor, vowed to keep the pressure on.

“The (Manhattan-based) Southern District of New York and our law enforcement partners will not give up. We will bring every tool to bear. And we will continue to hold accountable the dealers who push this poison, exploit addiction, and cause senseless death.”

Williams, an East Flatbush native who publicly struggled with addiction, was found dead Sept. 6 in his Williamsburg, Brooklyn, penthouse.

Police found a glassine envelope containing drugs inside his apartment, according to sources.

Over the years, Williams, 54, had spoken openly about his struggles with drug addiction, both before breaking into show business and during his time on HBO’s groundbreaking hit series set in Baltimore, “The Wire.”

The medical examiner said Williams’ death was accidental.

Police and prosecutors connected the deadly dose to a drug trafficking organization in Williamsburg.

The organization sells heroin laced with fentanyl and a fentanyl analogue in front of and inside an apartment building on Third Street and other locations, authorities said.

Cartegena sold Williams the heroin on Sept. 5 in a hand-to-hand transaction caught on surveillance video, said prosecutors.

Story continues

“NYPD’s narcotics and precinct detectives in Brooklyn North lived this case, never relenting in their investigation until they could bring a measure of justice to Michael K. Williams and his family,” said Police Commissioner Keychant Sewell.

Cartegena is accused of causing Williams’ death in connection with the narcotics conspiracy, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison, and a maximum sentence of life.

Cartegena and three other suspects — Hector Robles, 57; Luis Cruz, 56, and Carlos Macci, 70 — were also charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl analogue, fentanyl and heroin, which carries a mandatory five-year minimum sentence and a maximum sentence of 40 years.

———