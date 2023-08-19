Dealer who supplied fentanyl-laced heroin to ‘Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams sentenced to 10 years in federal prison

NEW YORK — An drug dealer charged with supplying the fentanyl-laced heroin that killed “The Wire” actor Michael K. Williams was sentenced Friday to 10 years in federal prison, weeks after a leniency plea from the show’s creator.

Irvin Cartagena, 40, of Aibonito, Puerto Rico, pleaded guilty in April to conspiring to distribute drugs. He was sentenced by Manhattan Federal Judge Ronnie Abrams.

Prosecutors said the popular actor overdosed in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment in September 2021.

Williams, who struggled with drug addiction, died hours after authorities said Cartagena sold him the heroin on a sidewalk in Williamsburg, Brooklyn in a deal that was caught on a security camera.

Williams was best known for playing Omar Little, a ruthless, but likable character on HBO’s “The Wire,” which ran from 2002 to 2008.

In addition to his work on the critically acclaimed drama, Williams also starred in films and other TV series such as “Boardwalk Empire.”

Relatives and industry leaders, including “Wire” creator David Simon had pleaded for leniency for Cartagena, noting that Williams had always taken responsibility for his own drug downfall.

Cartagena faced a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and could have faced up to 40 years behind bars.

Prosecutors sought a 12-year sentence, and the probation department wanted Cartagena to serve 20 years because of his 14 previous drug convictions.

Abrams said the recommendations were “simply too high.”

“This sentence, while severe, is sufficient but not greater than necessary,” she said.

Cartagena expressed remorse for Williams’ death.

“I am very sorry for my actions,” Cartagena said before the sentence was imposed. “When we sold the drugs, we never intended for anyone to lose their life.”

Williams was found dead by his nephew inside his Kent Ave. penthouse in Williamsburg. Police later found a glassine envelope containing drugs in the apartment.

Prosecutors said Cartagena and others continued to sell fentanyl-laced heroin in Manhattan and Brooklyn even after Williams died.

Cartagena eventually fled to Puerto Rico, where he was arrested in February 2022.

“Michael K. Williams tragically lost his life after using the drugs sold to him by Cartagena,” said Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. “Although their product had already claimed one life, Cartagena and his co-conspirators continued to sell potentially lethal fentanyl-laced heroin.”

Cartagena was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.