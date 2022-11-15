Dealer tied to $1.1M cash in Enfield gets 10 years in prison

Nov. 15—A man who met with two associates near an Enfield apartment not long before law enforcement officers searched it and seized $1.1 million in cash was sentenced last week to 10 years in federal prison for large-scale cocaine dealing, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery announced.

COCAINE SENTENCE

DEFENDANT: Angel Luis Rodriguez, 45, who has been known as "Lou Rock" and most recently lived in Newington

GUILTY PLEA: Attempting to distribute cocaine

SENTENCE: 10 years in prison, followed by five years' supervised release, and a $3,000 fine

The sum of money Angel Luis Rodriguez's associates were handling on the day of the Enfield meeting, May 1, 2019, is among the most eye-popping aspects of the case against him, but it didn't lead directly to the sentence Judge Vanessa L. Bryant imposed in U.S. District Court in Hartford.

The reason for the sentence was an incident in which Rodriguez, 45, who has been known as "Lou Rock" and most recently lived in Newington, had a tractor-trailer driver pick up some 15 kilograms of cocaine at a Chicago-area truck stop.

The driver picked up the 15 brick-shaped packages, which weighed about 14.5 kilograms, on Dec. 3, 2020. U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration personnel took custody of the packages immediately.

Rodriguez and his associate Ismael Roman were arrested the next day, and Rodriguez has been behind bars ever since.

Roman, 43, of Hartford pleaded guilty in July to attempting to distribute cocaine and was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison, Avery said in a statement.

Just a day before the tractor-trailer pickup, an associate of Rodriguez and Roman had received another kilogram brick of cocaine from a contact in New York City, according to text communications found on their cellphones and recited by prosecutor Geoffrey M. Stone in his sentencing memorandum.

Federal sentencing guidelines recommended that Rodriguez get between nine and 11 1/4 years in jail. Stone urged the judge to choose "a sentence at or near the high-end" of the range.

Story continues

The DEA's earlier contacts with Rodriguez had centered on large sums of money.

In January 2018, an informant in another jurisdiction told authorities that a drug trafficking organization in Connecticut was ready to pay a debt for the purchase of heroin. A DEA agent posing as a money broker picked up $118,070 from Rodriguez, according to the prosecutor.

The peak of the money investigation came on May 1, 2019, when investigators watched Rodriguez, Roman, and a third man meet near the third man's Enfield apartment. Investigators stopped Roman's car after the meeting and seized $27,000 in cash, according to the prosecutor.

That amount was dwarfed by the $1.1 million in cash they found in the third man's apartment, according to the prosecutor. He said information from sources that included social media, photographs, physical surveillance, and informants indicated that he, Rodriguez, and Roman were close associates.

The prosecutor also emphasized Rodriguez's record of 14 criminal convictions, including two previous federal convictions.

But defense lawyer Todd A. Bussert pointed to other aspects of Rodriguez's character, including one friend's comment that he was known as the "mediator" because "he always felt like he could be the one to bring people together."

The defense lawyer also quoted Rodriguez's daughter, an area college student, as saying that her father "always made it a priority to be there for my siblings and I. Whether it was school events such as sports games, choir concerts, to even chaperoning our school trips, he was right by each one of our sides."

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.