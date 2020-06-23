DealerDOCX Joins Dealertrack DMS' Opentrack Third-Party Partner Program

API integration with leading dealer management system software provider will continue to drive business results

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerDOCX (dealerdocx.com), a leading provider of secure end-to-end cloud-based document management solutions for the automotive industry, today announced it has become a certified third-party that integrates via API through Dealertrack DMS' Opentrack Partner Program (dealertrack.com/dms). The certification brings together two experts in the industry to deliver streamlined solutions to dealerships around the nation.

"Becoming an Opentrack-certified partner allows us to provide our DealerDocx and Dealertrack DMS clients a more integrated experience to our cloud-based document management and business intelligence solution," said John Smith, CEO of DealerDOCX. "Dealertrack's DMS is used by dealers across the nation, enabling them to manage all aspects of their business seamlessly."

"We've been exploring opportunities to work with DealerDocx for nearly a year, and we are so pleased to add another partner to our Opentrack platform who is as invested in solving dealer's problems as we are," said Tyler Anderson, Director of Business Development, Dealertrack DMS.

About DealerDOCX

DealerDOCX's Document Intelligence solution improves dealership operational efficiency and the productivity of all dealership personnel. Our patented solution allows for fast, secure, high-quality, cloud-based document management. Enjoy a fast and easy setup. Our platform makes it simple to search for and access all of your secured documents. Streamlining your internal processes and increasing profitability, while mitigating outside risks.

About Dealertrack

Dealertrack provides industry-leading software solutions that give dealerships, lenders, and partners the confidence to thrive in an ever-changing automotive market. The company's integrated suite of powerful easy-to-use products and services helps dealerships and their lending partners grow by increasing efficiency and improving decision-making. Dealertrack is part of the Cox Automotive family, a company that is transforming the way the world buys, sells, owns and uses cars. Dealertrack—along with its unmatched network of dealership and lending partners—is improving the car buying experience.

Media Contact

Micah J. Griffo

DealerDOCX

mgriffo@dealerdocx.com

888-763-3629

Lisa Aloisio

Dealertrack

Lisa.Aloisio@coxautoinc.com

m. 404.725.0651

