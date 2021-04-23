Dealership robbery suspect to return to court
Apr. 22—The only suspect in custody in connection with the armed robbery of a Crossville car dealership earlier this month will return to Cumberland County General Sessions Court next week.
It will be the fourth appearance for Duentay Shontez Hale, 20, 502 Phoenix Ave., Chattanooga.
Hale is accused of being one of three armed men who surprised a female janitor at East Tennessee Dodge on N. Main St. in the early morning hours of April 9.
Hale is charged with aggravated robbery, auto theft, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, theft of property by possessing a stolen gun, carjacking, tampering with evidence and evading arrest.
Hale has been held since his arrest following a high-speed pursuit by Crossville Police officers. Arrest affidavits state he was allegedly spotted driving away from the scene in a new stolen Dodge Charger valued at $58,000.
Hale is being held on a total bond of $359,000. It is not known if he will have a bond hearing or a preliminary hearing on the charges, or both, when he appears in court April 29.
Crossville Police have not released an incident or offense report on the robbery. Information has been pieced together from arrest warrant affidavits sworn to by CPD Ptl. Koby Wilson and from court records.
What is known at this time is that some time after midnight two men armed with handguns and one with a rifle were able to either con a female janitor or found an open door to the dealership while the building was being cleaned.
The woman was held at gunpoint while the three assailants found keys to the new car. The victim was shaken but otherwise not harmed.
It is believed two of the assailants fled in the vehicle in which they arrived while the third drove the stolen car away from the car lot.
CPD was notified of the robbery and Sgt. John Karlsven, Wilson and others quickly responded. Karlsven, according to the affidavits, spotted a car fitting the description of the stolen Dodge Charger on N. Main St. and turned around on the vehicle.
The driver fled onto I-40 traveling east with city units in pursuit. The chase ended near the 326 mile marker on I-40 when the driver stopped, jumped out of the vehicle, fled across lanes of travel on the interstate and jumped over a fence, disappearing into the dark.
Lt. Jonathan O'Neal was one of the officers and he released his tracking K9. The dog led police to a nearby creek where the suspect, identified as Hale in the affidavits, was found sitting on the side of the stream.
He was taken into custody without incident.
Later, Crossville Police recovered a handgun that bore evidence of having been tossed from a vehicle in the area of N. Main St. and Industrial Dr. That is the area where Karlsven initiated his vehicle's emergency equipment in an effort to stop the driver.
That handgun, valued at $750, had been reported stolen in Georgia.
A breakdown of the charges are as follows: armed robbery, auto theft and carjacking related to the vehicle theft, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, theft (possessing the stolen gun) and tampering with evidence (tossing the gun from the vehicle) all related to the handgun.
The evading arrest is a felony because the flight from police involved a vehicle to posed a danger to the public.
The Chronicle has learned that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is also looking into the incident.
Hale first appeared in court on April 12 and twice more prior to the Thursday scheduled appearance. On the April 12 date, he was appointed representation by the Public Defender's Office.
Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com