Dealing investigation also leads to firearm, neglect counts against Muncie man

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man is accused of twice selling heroin to agents for the Muncie-Delaware County Drug Task Force.

The resulting investigation also led to the filing of firearm-related charges.

Jeffery Lee Allen, 46, was arrested Wednesday morning in a traffic stop in an alley near Memorial Drive and Port Avenue.

He is accused of selling the drug on Aug. 1 and Oct. 11. The second transaction allegedly took place in Allen's home, in the 1400 block of West Eighth Street, where "at least three young children" were reported to be present.

When he was arrested, task force members said they found a substance believed to be heroin or fentanyl, and a plastic bag containing meth, in the Muncie man's vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

More: Expired plate leads to Muncie man's arrest for dealing fentanyl

A search warrant was conducted at the Eighth Street home, and five firearms were confiscated. One gun had "obliterated serial numbers," and another had been reported as stolen, according to an affidavit.

Because of his criminal record, Allen is prohibited from possessing guns.

Tablets of hydrocodone, a narcotic pain medication were also found in the home.

Allen continued to be held Friday in the Delaware County jail under a $55,00 bond, preliminarily charged with two counts of dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug, neglect of a dependent, possession of meth, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm with obliterated identification marks and unlawful possession of a fireman by a serious violent felon.

The dealing charges are Level 2 felonies carrying maximum 30-year sentences.

At the time of his latest arrest, Allen already faced 11 charges in three cases pending in Delaware County courts — battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, dealing in cocaine, pointing a firearm, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of meth, possession of a narcotic drug, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

His record includes convictions for attempted robbery, dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie man arrested on drug-dealing, firearm, neglect charges