Dealmakers brace for slow 2023 recovery after global M&A sinks

FILE PHOTO: An Albertsons grocery store is seen in Glendora
Anirban Sen and Pamela Barbaglia
·5 min read

By Anirban Sen and Pamela Barbaglia

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity globally fell well short of the high-water mark set last year as debt financing markets collapsed and stock market volatility decimated valuations, and dealmakers are predicting a slow path to recovery in 2023.

The total value of M&A had fallen 37% to $3.66 trillion by Dec. 20, according to Dealogic data, after hitting an all-time high of $5.9 trillion last year.

Investment bankers and deals lawyers said the activity levels of 2021 were unsustainable and that a correction was inevitable, but blamed macroeconomic uncertainty for hampering several potential tie-ups in the latter half of 2022.

"Some sellers are still hoping for the price of yesterday and some buyers are still hoping to get the financing of yesterday although these things are no longer available. This is why we have seen less activity," said Dirk Albersmeier, co-head of global M&A at JPMorgan.

M&A volumes in the United States fell by about 43% to $1.53 trillion, while Europe and Asia Pacific saw a 27% and 30% drop, respectively, with volumes hovering just above the $900 billion mark.

In the fourth quarter, there has been a 56% contraction in global M&A to $641.2 billion, partly caused by a 66% drop in private equity activity.

"We had the twin evils of geopolitical tension and inflation resulting in rising interest rates rearing their ugly heads and the two of them together had a really adverse impact on the market," said Tim LaLonde, chief operating officer of global investment banking at Evercore.

The financing market for leveraged buyouts seized up in 2022 as central banks raised interest rates, forcing large private equity firms to either write larger equity checks or abandon their takeover ambitions.

But there is reason for some optimism ahead.

"Despite the macro and geopolitical environment, well-capitalized strategics are still going to do deals that are important for their long-term business strategy," said Ivan Farman, co-head of global M&A at Bank of America.

Even with macroeconomic headwinds, there were 39 deals worth over $10 billion announced in 2022.

"M&A is the best house in a pretty tough neighborhood in investment banking right now," said Mark Shafir, co-head of global M&A at Citigroup, which advised on three of the year's largest transactions, including Broadcom's $61 billion takeover of VMWare.

Eamon Brabazon, co-head of EMEA M&A at Bank of America, forecast a "subdued" first quarter, but said, "deal volumes will start growing in the second quarter."

Kroger's $25 billion acquisition of Albertsons and Amgen's $28 billion buyout of Horizon Therapeutics were the largest deals of the fourth quarter.

For both, the buyers were able to readily lean on banks for financing as investment grade-rated corporations had easier access to corporate debt to execute large tie-ups.

"CEOs are feeling a little more positive about the longer term, even though they see rocky days in the short term," said Faiza Saeed, partner at Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP.

Top rainmakers expect a pickup in cross-border M&A activity.

"It is likely that we are going to see significant M&A activity in the U.S. in 2023; not only U.S. companies making acquisitions, but also European and other international buyers making acquisitions in the U.S.," said Frank Aquila, Sullivan & Cromwell's senior M&A partner.

Lorenzo Corte, a London-based partner at Skadden, said dealmaking in the energy industry is expected to pick up due to the war in Ukraine as "Europe has to replace an enormous amount of energy that came from Russia with alternative sources."

GRAPHIC: Global M&A volumes plunge after record 2021 (https://www.reuters.com/graphics/GLOBAL-DEALS/zgvobbjgepd/chart.png)

'GREAT DECELERATION'

Several megadeals worth tens of billions of dollars fell apart in 2022 as market volatility and a tougher antitrust climate gave companies pause.

"I characterize 2022 as the great deceleration, from running well above trend to well below," said Paul Taubman, founder of PJT Partners. "The reality is deals can still get done. But the bar has been raised on difficulty."

Banks, which backed several sponsor-led buyouts before the markets choked up, were faced with hefty losses on debt they failed to sell to investors.

Going forward, private equity funds are expected to kickstart the recovery as they seek assets at a discount.

"Despite the challenges of raising acquisition financing, private equity funds remain confident as they are sitting on a lot of dry powder and the market is coming to them," said Alvaro Membrillera, head of the London office at Paul Weiss. "But before taking action they want to see the real impact of the recession."

As geopolitical and economic uncertainty persists, deal activity in early 2023 may mirror the latter half of this year.

"If you flashback to a year ago, none of us probably would have predicted the market sell-off to quite the degree that it happened. We were probably more optimistic a year ago," said David DeNunzio, global head of M&A at Wells Fargo.

Still, most dealmakers struck a positive note as they prepare for 2023.

"The increased interest rates and the specter of an economic slowdown does make you look at the base case for companies with a finer lens," said Michal Katz, head of investment and corporate banking for Mizuho Americas. "But we are very much open for business."

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in New York and Pamela Barbaglia in London; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • Private Equity’s Tough Year Shows No Signs of Letting Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity titans including KKR & Co. and Thoma Bravo pursued unorthodox paths to dealmaking this year in response to a challenging environment likely to persist in 2023. Most Read from BloombergMusk Confirms He’ll Resign as Twitter CEO After Successor FoundAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersRussian Gas Flows to Europe Unaffected After Pipeline BlastMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investo

  • A Return to $5 Trillion? Dealmakers’ Predictions for 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s definitely been a sobering year for dealmakers after the record toppling of 2021, with merger and acquisition values down by roughly a third and the initial public offering market effectively shut.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on Engineering TeamsMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s

  • Analysis-Kuroda's abrupt policy tweak opens door for bigger shift next year

    The Bank of Japan's surprise decision to loosen the grip on its yield cap marks the beginning of an end to Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's controversial policy, sources say, and may pave the way for massive monetary stimulus to be phased out next year. The central bank on Tuesday tweaked its bond yield control in a way that effectively allows long-term interest rates to rise more, shocking investors who weren't expecting any such changes until Kuroda steps down in April next year. The pressure for the BOJ to act now, rather than later, came from the government's desire for more flexible monetary policy, prospects for higher wage growth and inflation and risks of a U.S. recession next year, say five government officials and sources familiar with the bank's thinking.

  • Indonesia considers $320 million in incentives to boost EV sales in 2023

    Indonesia may allocate 5 trillion rupiah ($320.41 million) from next year's budget to incentivise electric vehicle (EV) purchases, though details of the scheme were still being finalised, a senior minister said on Wednesday. Last week, Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said buyers could get a discount of 80 million rupiah for EVs made by firms with factories in the country, as well as other incentives for hybrid cars and electric motorcycles. Airlangga Hartarto, Indonesia's chief economics minister, said at a news conference on Wednesday that authorities are detailing how much they could provide per sale based on the budget allocation.

  • Analysis-Italy's rates clash with ECB a sign of things to come for euro zone

    Attacks by Italy's new government on the European Central Bank over its plans to raise borrowing costs may be a sign of things to come for a euro zone struggling with inflation and debt. Top Italian ministers have lashed out at the ECB since it signalled a string of interest rate hikes and told governments to stop showering households and companies with subsidies or face an even "stronger monetary response". This was a signal to investors that the ECB was not prepared to keep financing government deficits as it has done for a decade, and particularly since the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Russia’s War Turns Neighboring Currencies Into World’s Best

    (Bloomberg) -- The Russian exodus triggered by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has put the currencies of former Soviet republics at the top of global rankings this year. Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on Engineering TeamsMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records to Be Released by Democrats Af

  • Global Era of Negative Yields Is Ending as Japan Note Tops Zero

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s two-year yield rose above zero for the first time since 2015, bringing the global era of negative yields closer to an end.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on Engineering TeamsMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records to Be Released by Democrats After House Panel VoteThe rate a

  • Bitcoin’s Biggest Trade Goes From Hero Creator to Widow Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Grayscale Investments’ proposal to buy out certain holders of its flagship Bitcoin trust is the money manager’s latest bid to stanch losses in a fund that’s been a linchpin in the dramatic rise and fall of the cryptocurrency universe.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on Engineering TeamsMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘

  • Europe Stock Futures Rise in Sign of Risk Appetite: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European and US stock futures advanced after the S&P 500 closed higher for the first time in four sessions, providing a moment of respite in one of the worst years for stocks and bonds in more than a decade.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on Engineering TeamsMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTru

  • Saudi Wealth Fund Buys 30% Stake in District Cooling Provider

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on Engineering TeamsMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records to Be Released by Democrats After House Panel VoteSaudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund bought a 30% stake in a district cooling provider in a deal that Bloomberg reported is valued at about

  • No Sign of Smartphone Recovery Until Late 2023, TDK CEO Cautions

    (Bloomberg) -- Global smartphone sales won’t pick up until the year-end holiday season of 2023, battery supplier TDK Corp. warned, offering the most cautious outlook yet on the lackluster market hit by inflationary and geopolitical pressures.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on Engineering TeamsMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swattin

  • Dow Jones Extends Losing Streak As Apple Sells Off; Tesla Hits New Low Amid Elon Musk Twitter Poll

    Dow Jones futures were higher early Tuesday. Apple shares sold off again and are approaching new lows, while Tesla stock hit a new low.

  • Top Philippine Telco Snaps Rout as It Vows to Assist With Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Troubled Philippine telecoms giant PLDT Inc. finally halted a days-long stock rout as it vowed to cooperate with an investigation into the more than $800 million of unaccounted spending that it disclosed last week.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on Engineering TeamsMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Says Recession Is Likely, but Stays Heavily Invested in These 2 Stocks

    The voices issuing warnings of an impending recession have been growing louder. The feeling on Wall Street is that one is all but inevitable right now. One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire David Rubenstein. The Carlyle Group co-founder believes that due to the current economic environment of "jacked up" interest rates, gross domestic product growth is set to decelerate, bringing in to play a recession. Not only that, but he also thinks the Fed is unlikely to put the brakes

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • This 26-year-old FTX customer lost access to $14,000 when Sam Bankman-Fried's exchange collapsed. Now he plans to keep his money in stocks.

    "I'm going to pivot more to stocks," he said. "Stocks have more policies in place in case something goes wrong."

  • Historic Buying Opportunity? This Could Be the Best Stock to Buy in the S&P 500

    It projects to deliver one of the fastest earnings growth rates in the S&P 500 through next year. Add in its above-average dividend, and it offers the best value proposition in the S&P 500 these days.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood went shopping on Friday. The co-founder, CEO, and stock-picking mastermind of Ark Invest hasn't been an active buyer for her funds in recent weeks, but she made several additions to existing positions as the trading week came to a close. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) are three of the more interesting stocks that Wood bought on Friday.

  • As Buying Picks Up, I'm Snapping Up These 5 Stocks

    A little bounce action arrived Tuesday morning, and here's how I'm handling the market move -- and what I'll do if it keeps up.

  • ‘Time to end this nightmare’: Analyst Dan Ives says Elon Musk will likely step down from Twitter as company is on track to lose roughly $4 billion

    Wedbush’s Dan Ives is celebrating the likely end of Elon Musk’s reign as Twitter CEO, arguing it was a “nightmare” for Tesla investors.