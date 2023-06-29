Deals offered to 17-year-old defendant in Halpern murder

Jun. 29—LIMA — Two of four Lima teenagers charged as adults in the June 10 shooting death last year of 17-year-old Jaden Halpern had court appearances scheduled Thursday in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

Only one actually found their way into the courtroom.

Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Thines, during a brief hearing for 17-year-old Kayrese Garner, placed three potential options on the record for the resolution of the state's case against him. Thines said the options with which the state is agreeable include for Garner to:

—plead guilty to the murder charge, with all remaining charges and all specifications dismissed;

—plead no contest to the murder charge, with a three-year firearm specification to remain intact; or to

—accept a flat 23-year prison sentence for his role in Halpern's death.

Thines said the offer will remain open until Aug. 31. Garner is set to stand trial on Sept. 18.

Garner, like all defendants in the case, is charged by prosecutors with murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery. Each of the counts carries specifications for the use of a firearm.

Number of defendants dwindles

Garner, Bryanna Houston, Brianna Patrick and Roselyn Thomas-Lewis, all minors, were also charged in connection with Halpern's death. Houston and Garner had their cases bound over from juvenile court to stand trial as adults. Co-defendants Keion Darden and Jaquan Glenn were 18 years old at the time of the shooting and were charged as adults with murder following indictments handed down by the grand jury.

Patrick and Thomas-Lewis, who were designated as serious youthful offenders, will remain in the juvenile court system.

Darden, 19, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony with a mandatory three-year firearms specification. He was sentenced earlier this month to at least 23 years behind bars.

Houston, now 18, was also sentenced to 23 years in prison on an identical charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Houston was described by prosecutors as the "link" between the victim and the other defendants who intended to rob Halpern. When attempts to lure Halpern outside his home failed, a male from the group pushed his way inside "and that's when a shot rang out," according to Thines.

Glenn had a status hearing scheduled for Thursday but the sides did not enter the courtroom.