Dean accused of sexually battering child after late-night workout at Marion County middle school

A Lake Weir Middle School dean has been arrested for sexually battering a juvenile victim, according to the sheriff’s office.

Henry Lee Anderson, 40, was arrested Thursday and is being charged with sexual battery on a victim 12 years of age or older but younger than 18, according to a news release.

Detectives received information that Anderson had allegedly sexually battered a juvenile victim at Lake Weir Middle School on Wednesday.

The victim told authorities that Anderson picked her up from her home around 10 p.m. Wednesday to exercise together. Anderson allegedly took the victim to the middle school weight room, where he sexually battered the victim during a post-exercise massage, the news release states.

Anderson then took the victim to Wendy’s for food before returning her home after 1:30 a.m., according to the news release.

Detectives were provided evidence from the victim’s phone consistent with the victim’s account of the incident. Anderson was later arrested at the middle school. He was transported to the sheriff’s office for questioning.

During the questioning, Anderson said he didn’t know why he was being interviewed and provided several inconsistent statements about the contact he had with the victim. He was arrested and transported to Marion County Jail and is being held on $10,000 bond.

Investigators said they believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at either 352-368-3535 or 352-368-3548.

