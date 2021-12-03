Dean Cain weighs in on Alec Baldwin's interview about on-set shooting

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Actor Dean Cain says there was negligence 'without a doubt' on the set of the film that led to Halyna Hutchins' death

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories