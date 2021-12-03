Dean Cain weighs in on Alec Baldwin's interview about on-set shooting
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Actor Dean Cain says there was negligence 'without a doubt' on the set of the film that led to Halyna Hutchins' death
Actor Dean Cain says there was negligence 'without a doubt' on the set of the film that led to Halyna Hutchins' death
ABC/screengrabSix weeks later, Alec Baldwin claims he still has no idea how he ended up shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his ill-fated Western Rust.The actor spoke out for the first time this week—outside of a heated run-in with paparazzi in Vermont—in an exclusive primetime special with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that aired Thursday night. And in the tearful interview, he denied actually pulling the trigger in the deadly shooting and at the same time descr
The supermodel is no longer dressing "for HIM."
Who was the chatty senior couple next to Drake, and did they have any clue who the celebrity in the furry red coat was?
Carrie Underwood, 38, reveals toned legs and butt in fringe at her first Las Vegas show of her residency at Resorts World Casino. The singer runs to stay fit.
Ireland Baldwin is heating up the holidays with her new lingerie campaign with BCBG Max Azria in partnership with Cosabella. The 15-piece collection dropped on Wednesday and the model looks stunning, showing off their bodysuits, bras and panties. In an image shared on BCBG Max Azria’s Instagram account, Baldwin wore a form-fitting, black-mesh bodysuit that […]
Lala Kent never disappoints when it comes to fashion. The Vanderpump Rules cast member knows how to rock an outfit, whether it's a piece from her cozy loungewear line or a sexy skintight dress. More recently, the new mama showed off her unique swim style while sporting a green-and-pink swimsuit in a set of November Instagram Stories. Lala sizzled in the tropical cut-out one-piece that was splashed with a floral pattern. The sexy, strapless swimsuit featured large cut-outs with a cute tie detail
The first-ever physical altercation at a Verzuz contest happened during Thursday night’s battle between Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia. […] The post Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia get physical during Verzuz battle appeared first on TheGrio.
Paulina Porizkova isn’t going to stop talking about ageism, so she’s hoping people are starting to listen. Her latest Instagram post honors her aging body in a way that turns around the negative self-talk many of us hear in our heads and gives it a positive spin that we should all adopt immediately. Using a […]
The rocker's new ink could be a nod to his rose-hued tequila, Calirosa
Zhu is a former college golfer at Pepperdine with a champion tennis player for a father.
In recent months, Dina Manzo has traveled across the world and back. In October, The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum went to Greece with BFF Teresa Giudice to witness Teresa and Luis "Louie" Ruelas' romantic engagement, and less than two months later, Dina has already jet set again. Dina and her husband, Dave Cantin, flew private on their way to vacation in Deer Valley, Utah. The former Housewife gave followers a look at the couple's cozy travel outfits in a December 1 Instagram post. Dina lo
"They were just itchy, uncomfortable," Paris Hilton said of her sister Nicky Hilton's 2015 bridesmaid dresses on Paris in Love
The 24-year-old athlete is living her best life.
The "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" comedian also teased GOP Sen. Ted Cruz and put former Vice President Mike Pence into the new "Magic Mike" movie.
Get your first look at Alan Ritchson in 'Reacher,' which author Lee Child calls a 'perfect' adaptation.
Britney Spears began her 40th birthday celebrations with fiancee Sam Asghari, wearing bold red boots.
The actress wore a nostalgic t-shirt to her workout.
Paulina Porizkova, 56, shared a powerful, body-positive caption on Instagram. She also just opened up about finding her independence after her marriage ended.
Brit isn't fazed.
Take meatloaf to the next level with these tips.