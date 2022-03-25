Dean Hely Is The Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX:LRL) And They Just Picked Up 34% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Dean Hely, the Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX:LRL) recently shelled out AU$99k to buy stock, at AU$0.03 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 34%.

Labyrinth Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Ross Graham for AU$480k worth of shares, at about AU$0.03 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.043. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Labyrinth Resources insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Labyrinth Resources insiders own about AU$8.3m worth of shares. That equates to 22% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Labyrinth Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Labyrinth Resources we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Labyrinth Resources has 4 warning signs (and 3 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

