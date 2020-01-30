Dean McKendrick Joins Counter Threat Solutions As Executive Vice President

RESTON, Va., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reston-based consulting firm Counter Threat Solutions LLC (CTS) announced that Dean McKendrick has joined the firm as its Executive Vice President. McKendrick most recently served as Senior Vice President, National Security Group, at Tyson's Corner-based Preferred Systems Solutions. An accomplished senior executive and 35-year leader in the information technology industry, McKendrick will spearhead growth initiatives as CTS expands its presence in Intelligence, Defense, and Civilian agencies.

"We are thrilled to have Dean join our senior leadership team," said CTS President and CEO Theresa Keith. "Dean brings decades of experience managing large-scale technology consulting initiatives; has a well-earned reputation as a subject matter expert in big data analytics and insider threat solutions; and will leverage his government and industry relationships to advance our company's growth and success."

McKendrick will oversee CTS business generation and client development, as well as participate in planning and executing the firm's strategic direction. He has a proven track record of providing advanced technology solutions to the Intelligence Community (IC), having successfully managed IC programs for ManTech International and Oracle USA's National Security Group. In addition, McKendrick was responsible for unprecedented growth of the professional services business at Unisys, and has led network and system engineering, software development, and hardware integration teams at STG, DynCorp, and EDS.

"I am excited to be a part of this client-centered, growth-oriented company," reports McKendrick. "The firm's leadership team has an exceptional understanding of its clients' challenges and provides innovative solutions and qualified talent to solve complex financial, management, and technical problems."

About Counter Threat Solutions

Counter Threat Solutions LLC (CTS) is a Woman-Owned Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) consulting company named a 2019 Best Small Company to Work For by Talent Desk. CTS provides mission-savvy subject matter experts to the U.S. Government's Intelligence and Defense communities, as well as innovative financial and IT solutions to its Civilian clientele. Learn more about CTS at ctstruenorth.com or LinkedIn.

CONTACT

Valerie Passwaiter

(703) 987-1584

233319@email4pr.com

ctstruenorth.com

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dean-mckendrick-joins-counter-threat-solutions-as-executive-vice-president-300996101.html

SOURCE Counter Threat Solutions