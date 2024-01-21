Dean Phillips rallies voters as long shot candidate

NASHUA, NH – (NEXSTAR) The New Hampshire presidential primaries are on Tuesday. A long-shot candidate is trying to get his name out there.

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn) is trying to make his message heard. Phillips held a rally in front of a crowd in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Saturday.

Phillips asked the crowd, “Are you ready to send a message to Republicans and Democrats and all Americans that you all matter? And Democracy matters?”

The congressman is running in the Democratic primary. He said it’s time for a new generation of leadership.

“I called on the president to pass the torch,” Phillips told voters at the afternoon rally.

Phillips also took shots at President Joe Biden for not campaigning in New Hampshire.

“I can’t believe it, but the President of the United States is not on the ballot,” said Phillips. “If he wrote you off, why would you write him in?”

Phillips touted his plans for universal health insurance and helping Americans get more financial stability.

Voters are fond of his campaign promises.

“I can’t believe how aligned I am with him,” said Donna Leroy, a resident of Dorry, NH.

“His message embodies everything that I believe we need in going forward with politics,” said Molly Campbell of North Conway, NH.

“I really liked what he had to say,” said Paul Leroy of Dorry, NH.

President Biden is not on the ballot here in New Hampshire. His campaign pushed for South Carolina to get the first primary. New Hampshire officials were not pleased with that request, and they are now going forward with keeping the primary to be the first in the nation.

