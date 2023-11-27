Dean Phillips says Harlan Crow donation will go to charity

Democratic presidential challenger Dean Phillips (Minn.) said the donation from GOP megadonor Harlan Crow that helped his reelection campaign in 2019 would be sent to a local charity to feed children and family.

“I’ve never spoken with nor met Harlan Crow, but his donation in ’18 was one of thousands that helped me become the first Democrat to win MN-03 since 1958 and provide resistance to Donald Trump. So I thank him for that,” Phillips posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

“But with countless Minnesotans living paycheck to paycheck and unable to afford groceries, I sent $2,800 to @2harvest so his money is now helping feed children and families,” Phillips added, referring to Second Harvest Heartland, a hunger relief organization in the Midwest.

While Phillips said the contribution was made in 2018, the year he was first elected to serve in the House, the Federal Election Commission campaign filing shows the contribution was made in 2019.

In a statement to The Hill, the campaign acknowledged “It appears the Congressman misstated the year.”

In 2019, $2,800 was the maximum amount an individual was permitted to donate to campaign committee, according to the FEC guidelines.

Crow’s name has made headlines in recent months for his unreported gifts given to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Progressive presidential candidate Cornel West, who is running as an independent candidate in 2024, also recently came under fire for receiving a donation from Crow. West defended the donation but said he decided to return it.

