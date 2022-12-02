Dean at Ribault High School arrested for assault of student

A Dean at Ribault High School is facing a child abuse charge. 34-year-old Kevin Greene Jr. was arrested Wednesday by Duval County School Police following a confrontation with a student.

According to a police report, Greene addressed a student who was skipping class. He then proceeded to close in on the student, who pushed away Greene’s arm. In response, Greene took the student to the ground, resulting in the student suffering minor injuries.

Greene told police that the student showed signs of increased anger and he did not know what the student was capable of.

DCPS says Greene has been removed from student contact pending the results of the investigation. He is not related to Duval Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene.

Kevin Greene Jr. was hired as a teacher at Riverside High School in August 2021. He transferred to Ribault as a dean of students in August 2022.

Ribault HS Principal Gregory Bostic told families in a message that as with any situation like this, the presumption of innocence applies.

“However, given the nature of the charge, the employee will not have any contact with students pending the result of the judicial proceedings and the district’s internal review through our professional standards office.”, Bostic said.















