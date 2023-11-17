Dean Tran, former state senator from Fitchburg, accused of COVID-19 fraud

Former Fitchburg state Sen. Dean Tran was arrested for COVID-19 fraud Friday, with authorities alleging he hid legitimate income in order to qualify for $30,120 in pandemic unemployment benefits.

Tran, due to be arraigned in federal court Friday afternoon, was indicted on 25 counts of wire fraud and three counts of filing false tax returns, according to the office of Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

In a separate case, dating to his time on Beacon Hill, Tran faces charges of violating state ethics laws. He is accused of having his Senate staff campaign for him on state time and on payroll.

Tran, 48, a Republican, served in the state Senate through 2020, when he lost a reelection bid. In 2022, he ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House of Representatives seat held by Rep. Lori Trahan.

In the COVID-19 fraud case, authorities allege that Tran made $50,000 as a consultant for an automotive parts company, in addition to "thousands of dollars" in income from his Fitchburg rental properties.

Prosecutors say he concealed the consulting and rental income on his 2021 federal income taxes.

“Dean Tran was once elected to serve taxpayers, but today we arrested him for allegedly cheating them out of tens of thousands of dollars in fraudulent unemployment benefits that were meant to be a lifeline for those struggling for survival as a result of the pandemic,” Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, said in a statement. “This former state senator allegedly made the conscious decision to repeatedly lie about his employment status and underreport his rental property income so he could get a tax break. The FBI and our partners are working hard every day to shut down such fraud schemes and protect the public from being fleeced.”

