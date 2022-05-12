Who is Deana Bowdoin, the victim of Arizona death row killer Clarence Dixon?

Rebekah L. Sanders, Arizona Republic
·7 min read

Deana Lynne Bowdoin, 21, was a senior at Arizona State University when she was killed in her apartment in the early morning hours of Jan. 7, 1978.

Her murderer was unknown for years until DNA evidence linked Clarence Wayne Dixon to the crime.

Dixon was convicted three decades after her death. On May 11, 2022, he became the first man put to death by Arizona since the botched execution of Joseph Wood in 2014.

Who was Deana Bowdoin?

Bowdoin was a few months shy of graduating with a degree in marketing management from the Tempe university.

She was an honor student and member of the international business honor society Beta Gamma Sigma. She was considering a career in law, international marketing or diplomacy after taking the LSAT and the Foreign Service Officers tests.

Arizona State University student Deana Bowdoin studied abroad and dreamed of joining the foreign service before she was murdered in 1978.

A gifted poet, she had studied abroad in Spain, Mexico and Belgium and was a certified scuba diver. Her planner was filled with birthdays of loved ones, plans to go dancing at a local disco and a road trip to Guaymas, Mexico.

She exuded kindness, her sister Leslie Bowdoin James said.

"Whether the person was elderly or whether they were little kids, she just seemed to be able to talk and relate to them," James said.

Growing up in Phoenix, Bowdoin went to Squaw Peak Elementary and graduated with honors from Camelback High School. She was a debutante for the Phoenix Honors Cotillion in 1974 and was first runner-up for the organization’s Debutante of the Year academic award.

When was Deana Bowdoin last seen?

Bowdoin had dinner with her parents the evening before she was found dead. Her parents asked her to spend the night at home, but Bowdoin decided her apartment was the better option because she had to go to her part-time job at a law firm the next day.

After dinner, she met a friend at a nearby bar. Bowdoin was last seen alive at 12:30 a.m. leaving to drive to her apartment.

At 2 a.m., Bowdoin's boyfriend found her dead inside her bedroom. She had a belt around her neck, her right wrist had indentations and her clothing was disheveled. She had been strangled, raped and stabbed.

Who was Clarence Dixon?

Clarence Dixon was a former ASU student who lived across the street from Bowdoin.

He was married and started classes in 1976 but withdrew within a year due to mental illness. His issues with drug addiction and alcoholism led to divorce in 1978, according to court records.

Dixon, a member of the Navajo Nation, experienced abuse and severe health problems during his childhood on the reservation.

Dixon was born with inadequate oxygenation, which led to a congenital heart condition.

What happened after Dixon was released from a mental hospital?

Psychologists determined Dixon had schizophrenia and was unable to stand trial on charges stemming from hitting a woman on the head with a pipe in 1977. He was committed to Arizona State Hospital.

When his competency was restored, then-Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Sandra Day O'Connor found him "not guilty by reason of insanity." But she ruled Dixon was so mentally ill and dangerous to the community that he should be civilly committed to the state hospital.

However, the County Attorney's Office and courts did not immediately begin commitment proceedings and released the inmate. Two days later, Dixon murdered Bowdoin.

Several months after Bowdoin's death, Dixon was sentenced for burglary and assault with a knife after attacking another woman in her Tempe apartment. Six years later, soon after he was released from prison, he raped a Northern Arizona University student who was out jogging and was sentenced to life in prison.

Did Bowdoin know her killer?

Bowdoin’s family and friends did not know of any previous contact between her and Dixon, according to court records.

How was Dixon caught?

More than 20 years passed before detectives suspected Dixon in Bowdoin's murder.

Tempe police detective Tom Magazzeni was looking into cold cases in the 1990s and using updated DNA technology. He ran evidence from Bowdoin's case through a new nationwide database.

It took a few years, but police were able to rule out Bowdoin's boyfriend.

An article about Deana Bowdoin's death published in The Arizona Republic on Jan. 8, 1978.

Then, in 2001, there was a match with Dixon.

Magazzeni realized Dixon was near Bowdoin's apartment at the time of the murder and had used a knife to assault the NAU student similar to one found at the scene in Tempe.

More: For 25 years, Deana Bowdoin's killer was a mystery. Then technology ID’d Clarence Dixon, a man who had been nearby all along

Who was Bowdoin's family?

Bowdoin's parents met in high school, graduated from ASU and had two daughters.

Leslie Bowdoin James, left, was 23 when her sister, Deana Lynne Bowdoin, right, was murdered at the age of 21. The sisters grew up in the Valley.

Her father Harold "Dean" worked at Honeywell and mother Beulah Ann, known as "Bobbie," was a second-grade teacher. Beulah Ann died in 2009, a year after Dixon was convicted, and Harold died in 2018.

James was 23 when her younger sister was murdered.

James has attended every proceeding in her sister's case up to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, spoken against granting Dixon parole and written to Gov. Doug Ducey calling for "finality and justice for Deana."

"Leslie is the epitome of a good older sister," Magazzeni, the Tempe detective, said. "She has never forgotten Deana and she never will."

Controversy over Dixon's case

There were concerns about Dixon's mental health before the murder trial. The public defender investigated Dixon's social and mental health history and other lawyers looked into a possible insanity defense. But Dixon waived his rights to be evaluated for competency and have IQ testing.

The prisoner's mental state affected his trial, according to Dixon's federal public defender, who unsuccessfully appealed for a review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

For instance, Dixon was allowed to fire his attorneys and represent himself, despite making legal arguments that were "purely delusion and lacked any basis in fact," his federal defender said.

Several years after the trial, psychologist Dr. John Toma evaluated Dixon. He diagnosed the inmate with "schizophrenia paranoid type, a psychotic disorder that means he suffers from disturbance in thought and perception."

Toma said the Department of Corrections also diagnosed Dixon as schizophrenic, in 1981, and found him to be "severely confused and disturbed." Toma said he believed Dixon was suffering from schizophrenia at the time of Bowdoin’s murder, but this evidence was never introduced in court.

Prosecutors disagreed that Dixon had an unfair opportunity in court. It was his choice how to conduct his trial and not present any mitigation, Maricopa County prosecutor Vince Imbordino said.

Dixon's attempts at clemency

The Arizona Board of Executive Clemency reviewed petitions from Dixon more than a dozen times and denied parole.

Dixon’s attorneys said their client lived with untreated paranoid schizophrenia virtually all of his adult life.

Attorneys requested a commutation to a life sentence or, at the very least, a reprieve that would postpone the execution while other legal action played out.

Leslie Bowdoin James, sister of Deana Bowdoin, speaks at a news briefing after the execution of inmate Clarence Dixon on May 11, 2022, at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence.

Bowdoin's sister told the board Dixon had made the choice to "punch, rape, stab and strangle to death my only sister."

"For me and my parents and for all the women brutalized by this inmate — for society — and most of all for my sister Deana — there is not one legal, social or moral imperative for recommending reprieve of commutation," James said.

In their last denial of clemency to Dixon, board members said he had failed to show remorse for his crimes and did not deserve mercy.

Why was Dixon's execution delayed?

Following the botched execution of Joseph Wood in 2014, which left the double murderer snorting and gasping for nearly two hours, Arizona had not executed another inmate until Dixon.

The state for years faced lawsuits over execution protocols and struggled to obtain lethal drugs, even going as far as to attempt to illegally import a supply.

Dixon's execution by lethal injection took place on May 11.

Lauren Castle, Jimmy Jenkins, Chelsea Curtis, Lacey Latch and Laurie Roberts contributed.

