Deandre Baker charged with 4 counts of robbery with a firearm in Florida

DeAndre Baker of the New York Giants was charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm in connection with a May incident in Florida, Broward State Attorney Mike Satz announced on Friday.

The 22-year-old cornerback is accused of stealing cash and watches from four men at a house party in Miramar on May 13, according to Satz.

If convicted, Baker faces a prison sentence of 10 years to life in prison, the prosecutor said.

An arrest warrant in May said Baker and Quinton Dunbar of the Seattle Seahawks took $4,000 in cash and a $17,500 Audemars Piguet from one person at the party, with another person claiming the pair stole $7,000 and a $25,000 Hublot watch.

Baker was accused of being armed, while Dunbar, 28, did not seem to have a gun, according to witness interviews cited in the warrant. Both men were allegedly heard ordering others to take valuables, the warrant said.

Satz said Friday that prosecutors declined to file criminal charges against Dunbar "due to insufficient evidence."

Baker surrendered to jail on May 16 and was released on bond, according to Satz. His next court hearing date has not been announced.

His lawyer, Bradford Cohen, said in a statement Friday that the charges were "disgusting" and based on an "admitted liars" testimony.

Previously in a statement in May, Cohen said, "Police reports are just that, reports of what was told to them or said to them. Court is what we use to then examine those reports, investigate those claims and allow the Defendant an opportunity to confront the evidence. Don't rush to judgement."

The Giants did not immediately respond to a request for comment.