Deaner named to fill vacancy on Sangamon County Board

Jennifer Ghesquiere Deaner of Springfield was unanimously approved Tuesday to fill a vacant spot on the Sangamon County Board.

Deaner, 53, is a preschool teacher at Christ the King.

Deaner was sworn in to take the vacancy created by George Preckwinkle's resignation last month.

Preckwinkle, who represented District 25 on the city's west side since 2007, cited work-related responsibilities.

Jennifer Ghesquiere Deaner

More: Springfield woman recognized with state's highest civilian honor for public service

The District 25 seat is up for election in November. Preckwinkle had filed for reelection.

This is Deaner's first political office.

Her husband, Byron Deaner is the facilities director and supervisor of assessments for Sangamon County. Her father, Bill Ghesquiere, was the former legal counsel under Gov. Jim Edgar.

"From serving in the Junior League to expanding and leading preschool programs as a teacher, I've seen the impact of dedicated service firsthand," Deaner said. "Now, I'm excited to bring my experience to the county board. I believe in fiscal responsibility and positive engagement with constituents. Every interaction is a chance to learn."

Deaner resides in the Cobblestone subdivision with her husband and their two sons.

Jennifer Deaner is a graduate of Illinois Wesleyan University with a degree in elementary education.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788; sspearie@sj-r.com; X, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Jennifer Ghesquiere Deaner is newest Sangamon County board member