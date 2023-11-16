De'Angelo Boone receives 2023 Norma Dell Courage to Care award for local advocacy work

ADRIAN — Even De’Angelo Boone’s home church congregation would have been surprised by how short his acceptance speech was Tuesday afternoon.

Boone, an Adrian resident, pastor and community advocate for the hungry and homeless throughout Lenawee County, spoke for just under 3 minutes Tuesday, Nov. 14, after receiving both a State of Michigan special tribute for his volunteer efforts in the community, and being named the 2023 recipient of the Norma Dell Courage to Care award.

Adrian's De'Angelo Boone is the 2023 recipient of the Norma Dell Courage to Care award, which is handed out annually by the Lenawee County Continuum of Care (CoC) and is given to an individual, couple or agency who has made extraordinary contributions toward alleviating homelessness in Lenawee County. Boone received the award and a State of Michigan special tribute during a ceremony in Adrian Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

The state tribute was given to Boone by Sen. Joe Belino, R-Monroe, during Tuesday’s annual Courage to Care award ceremony hosted by the Lenawee County Continuum of Care (CoC). The local award, named for Sister Norma Dell, an Adrian Dominican Sister who was the first executive director of the Housing Help of Lenawee agency, is handed out annually by the CoC and is given to an individual, couple or agency who has made extraordinary contributions toward alleviating homelessness in Lenawee County.

Saying he is both humbled and grateful for receiving this year’s award, Boone said it is an honor to be counted among those who have previously been nominated and received the award, which is presented by the CoC during National Homeless Awareness Month, recognized each year during the month of November.

“I am grateful to be in a community that is concerned about the wellbeing of the homeless and for others,” he said.

Originally from Detroit and growing up in what he called a marginalized and disenfranchised community, Boone, since 2006, has been the pastor and leader of City of Refuge Ministries International. He started the Adrian area ministry of the same name in 2014. He became an Adrian resident in 2002 and jumped into community advocacy work by about 2007.

The investment of “someone else,” he said, “made me who I am today.” Boone went on to say he wants to continue to be part of the process of helping others become better versions of themselves.

De'Angelo Boone, center at podium, is the 2023 recipient of the Norma Dell Courage to Care award, which recognizes an individual in Lenawee County for their efforts in combatting homelessness. He is pictured Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, standing with representatives of Family Medical Center of Michigan, Jennifer Ferrari, left, marketing and communications coordinator; and Ed Larkins, right, executive director/CEO during the awards ceremony.

The real award, as he explained, is the work being done in the community to assist people in need, and the lives they are helping to change.

“That’s my driving force and that’s my passion,” he said. “...If it’s not for the assistance of someone else, then you really can’t get to where you are looking to get in life sometimes. That investment is really important.”

Another of Boone’s local accomplishments has been the development of the Meal Assistance Program (MAP) of Lenawee, which utilizes a mobile application and a website that can quickly get food to people in the Adrian area. He also facilitates bi-monthly food deliveries and has public pantry hours, while also offering fresh food distributions throughout communities in Lenawee County.

Boone also has helped in the organization of the All About Adrian (A3) Resident Coalition, which started when he worked for Habitat for Humanity of Lenawee County. A3 strives to reshape the east Adrian community and to empower its residents. He is a volunteer member of the city of Adrian’s Human Relations Commission.

De'Angelo Boone, at right, stands with family and friends Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, after receiving the 2023 Norma Dell Courage to Care award and a State of Michigan special tribute for his advocacy work in Adrian and Lenawee County. He is pictured with, from left, Rosemary Hardnett, Chynaah Maryoung-Cooke and Tiffany Davis.

Currently, he is the parent navigator/community outreach coordinator with Lenawee NOW/Align Lenawee. He also is pursuing a Ph.D. in leadership and organizational management with Capella University. Boone is the father of Mark Mitchell, Christopher Carter, Emmanuel Hardnett and Shiloh Reed.

“For what you do for the community, I want to thank you,” Belino said to Boone when handing him the state tribute, which is signed by Belino and Reps. William Bruck and Dale Zorn.

“Pastor Boone’s active participation in the community allows him to connect with many individuals who are facing housing crises. He helps them connect to the resources and programs available for the homeless and nearly homeless,” the tribute says. “This demonstrates his passion to advocate for the marginalized and disenfranchised communities.”

De'Angelo Boone, left, was named the 2023 recipient of the Lenawee Continuum of Care's Norma Dell Courage to Care award. He also, on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, received a State of Michigan special tribute for his work in the community as presented by Sen. Joe Belino, R-Monroe, right.

There are numerous agencies in Lenawee County working to make the community safer, healthier and a place where everyone can access the resources they need, Boone said.

The CoC, for example, was established to provide the county’s homeless population with access to shelter, resources and services, as well as to raise public awareness about homelessness in Lenawee County. It consists of a group of agencies and organizations working together to address homelessness and housing issues.

Lisa Hewitt-Cruz was the first CoC Chairperson when it came into existence. She worked with Dell and continues to connect with the Dominican Sister, now 93 years of age, and residing at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian on the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters.

Hewitt-Cruz, who spoke during Tuesday’s ceremony, said Dell did what she did because of the lack of affordable housing in Lenawee County, which still exists to this day. Housing Help of Lenawee’s efforts began in the 1990s to address affordable and transitional housing.

Lisa Hewitt-Cruz, who was the first chairperson of the Lenawee County Continuum of Care (CoC) when it first formed, was a special speaker during the annual Norma Dell Courage to Care award ceremony, hosted by the CoC. Hewitt-Cruz spoke about her relationship with Dell, an Adrian Dominican Sister who was responsible for the creation of the Housing Help of Lenawee agency, and served as its first executive director.

Even though she is not as active within the community as she once was, Dell, as Hewitt-Cruz summarized, still cares about the future of the community, adding, “It wasn’t just me,” when it came to local efforts of combatting housing concerns.

“Ending homelessness is a community effort,” Boone said. “I am grateful to be one in the number. I commend anyone who takes their own time and resources to assist even one person. Assisting one person at a time is how we change communities; how we change the nation.”

