On the dean's list, with autism: Colleges add autism support services, but they're pricey

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jared Jellicorse made the dean’s list in his first year at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, an achievement that still makes his mother, Marla, tear up.

“That was just amazing,” she gushed proudly as she recounted it.

“Oh come on,” Jared Jellicorse, a biology major who goes by JJ, muttered, with a son’s typical embarrassment over a parent’s public display of pride.

But there was something bigger behind this brief exchange. Jellicorse has autism, which can put up even more obstacles in college than those faced by students who aren’t on the autism spectrum. Despite a huge jump in the number of people diagnosed with autism, few higher education institutions have historically accommodated it.

The Jellicorses chose the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, or UTC, because of Mosaic, a comprehensive support program for students with autism. Jellicorse is now a third-year student; Mosaic students often take five years or longer to earn degrees.

UTC is one of at least 60 colleges that have added some form of support program for students with autism beyond the academic accommodations required by federal law, such as extended testing time and quiet environments for exams.

Even these reach a limited number of students and can be expensive, costing as much as $7,000 per semester on top of tuition.

Without autism support, 'I would be calling him every day'

Colleges have created special support programs because other campus disability services, to which students with autism are often referred, don’t always meet all their needs, advocates and parents say.

“Not a lot of places have programs for kids with this sort of interesting cluster of challenges,” said Geoff Calkins, who learned this when he was searching for a college with his son Andrew.

The Calkins family visited several college campuses and decided UTC was the best fit. “If he were going off to a school that did not have this kind of a program, I would be calling him every day,” Geoff Calkins said.

The first autism support program in the United States began at Marshall University in West Virginia in 2002. The more recent uptick in the number of programs is partly due to wider public awareness about students on the autism spectrum, said Arianna Esposito, director of life span services and supports at Autism Speaks.

It’s also the case that the number of kids and teens receiving a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder, or ASD, has increased significantly in the last decade. About 1 in 59 children — most of them boys — is diagnosed with ASD, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Programs such as Mosaic help bridge the “services cliff” over which many young people with autism tumble as they age out of the special education system offered through their local public schools. That happens when they receive a diploma or turn 21, whichever comes first.

Young people who are on the autism spectrum are less likely to go to college or find a job after high school than their peers with other disabilities. One study found that only 36% participated in any type of postsecondary education, compared with more than two-thirds of all high school graduates.

For some students, autism support programs offer the only way they can attend college away from home.

Sally Jetmundsen’s son Norman “looks really good on paper” and had no trouble getting into college. “But without a support program, he was going to have to stay at home and go to community college,” she said. “It was going to be an extension of high school. I was going to be waking him up, making him breakfast and asking, ‘Did you do your homework?’ ”