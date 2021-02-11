Dear Damona: I'm 24, and I've never been kissed or had sex. Should I tell my dates?

Damona Hoffman
Illustration of lips and hearts.
(Ross May / Los Angeles Times; Getty Images)

L.A. love coach Damona Hoffman tackles dating and relationship questions on her weekly podcast, “Dates & Mates." Here, she shares her thoughts on some of the most topical questions from her listeners:

Dear Damona: What is the best way to express to my new boyfriend that recognizing Valentine’s Day is super important to me? I work weekends and my boo does not. We will not be able to spend time together this weekend, but I want a Valentine’s Day card or something. Yet he is not a very emotionally expressive human, and I’m worried I’m going to be disappointed.

I believe Valentine’s Day should always be celebrated, but I’m even more bullish on it this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That said, traditional Valentine’s Day gifts and celebrations are due for a refresh anyhow. The way your partner gives or receives love is more important to get right than dropping a bunch of money on a fabulous bouquet. A card is a very simple ask, but I’m more interested in why you’re hoping for that. Is it about hearing him say that he cares or is it about the gesture of the gift? Everyone in a relationship knows that Valentine’s Day is coming up, so go ahead and cut to the chase. Men are not known for their subtle mind-reading abilities, so you should simply tell him what you’re dreaming up and make magic happen.

Dear Damona: I’m a 25-year-old female, and I met a guy on a dating app a few months ago. We’ve seen each other twice; both times, he canceled initially. (The second time, he said it was because of a last-minute trip.) I told him I didn’t want to see him again. Fast-forward to now (two months later). He texted me wanting to hang out. My friends think I shouldn’t waste my time, but I did enjoy hanging out with him and want to give him another chance. Am I being naive?

This is a textbook dating dilemma: You’re falling in love with the fairy tale instead of facing the facts. You caught a whiff of this fella’s pheromones, and it is making you feel bonded to him, even though he’s proved himself to be unreliable, to say the least. Even the use of the phrase “hang out” screams, “Please give me more of your time for me to use, abuse and waste as I choose.” Pay close attention to how someone treats you in the beginning phase of dating, as that’s generally when people are on their best behavior. If this is the best he can do, I shudder to think of how he shows up at his worst. While I think it’s beautiful that you’re open to possibility, I’d rather you put your energy toward someone who is ready to meet you halfway ... or at all.

Dear Damona: I thought I'd met my person. We talked marriage after two years of dating, but then he had to recover from a financial setback. After that, he said he was comfortable in our current situation and didn't intend to remarry any time soon. Should I return to online dating? I'm so apprehensive, because I don't enjoy this method of meeting people. But because of COVID-19, options are limited.

Relationships are dynamic. They change along with the people who are in them. It sounds like three years ago, your person was in a different mental state and his financial setback may have affected him on multiple levels. In our society, men have a very narrowly defined role as provider, and men who step out of the traditional breadwinner role or struggle with financial security often grapple with feelings of inadequacy or a fear of being able to provide for a partner — although it’s sometimes masked as fear of commitment. That’s his stuff to sort out, and unfortunately, there’s little you can do to change his mind. If you are set on marriage, you have to move on. I understand your dislike of dating apps, as it is very different from the old-fashioned methods of meeting. However, I see more opportunity in apps than obstacles. Even a decade or two ago, a woman in your situation would have had to go “into the wild” to make a match again, but you now have millions of connections at your fingertips — even in a pandemic. It’s just a matter of learning to use dating apps effectively. And make sure safety precautions are taken when meeting in person.

Dear Damona: I’m a 35-year-old single mom. After my divorce, I was in a car accident that left me with permanent brain damage. How do I put myself out there, knowing that I would be relying on my long-term partner to bear most of the financial responsibility?

First, take a moment to recognize your own power and resilience. You suffered two life-altering events: a divorce and a major accident, and you’re still here. Date from a place of confidence that what you bring to the table will be enough for the right person. Because you’ve taken care of yourself financially thus far, while overcoming an immense obstacle, there’s no reason to assume your partner needs to take financial responsibility for everything. That said, you should be upfront on the first or second date about your limitations because of your brain injury. What have you learned from your experiences? How has it made you stronger? Rather than seeing it as a deficit or burden, could you see it as something that has helped you grow in ways that make you the perfect partner for the right person?

Dear Damona: I met someone on the online platform Twitch, but I live in L.A. and they live on the East Coast. I don’t know how to move forward, considering the dangers of traveling during COVID-19. I want to see if what we have is real, but I don’t know if we’ll be able to meet in person any time soon.

The upside of dating during the pandemic is that many people are entertaining new possibilities, like long-distance relationships — or even dating someone across town (a.k.a. L.A. long-distance.) My advice for people who date across the miles has always been to move offline quickly — meaning eight weeks or less — to see if you truly have chemistry or if you’re pouring your heart into a fantasy. Now that the stakes of traveling are higher, you have some tough questions to ask yourself. One, is there a possibility you could ever live in the same place? Most LDRs work out only for a finite amount of time, and I’ve seen them last long term only if the parties have a plan to blend lives at some point. Two, how well do you and this person match on a values basis? Is this a romance of convenience, is it an ego boost or is there something deeper that connects you? If it’s the latter, go for it. The only way to know if this is your person is by taking the necessary precautions (have you both tested negative for COVID-19? Can you self-quarantine before meeting in person?). After putting on these pseudo-hazmat suits, it's time to board a plane or stock up on coffee for what might be the longest car trip of your life.

Dear Damona: I’m 24 and I’ve never kissed anyone. I’m starting to go on dates via different apps, and I’m really nervous about broaching this (and the sex topic). Do you have advice for how to bring this up? Do I even bring it up?

The old adage “never kiss and tell” also applies to not kissing. Personal information always needs to be earned on dates, and you shouldn’t feel obligated to share that you’ve never been kissed unless it would help you relax more. The Instagramification of life is probably making you feel like you’re the only one who hasn’t “done it” yet, but statistically speaking, people are waiting longer to have sex and Gen Z is having far less sex than the generations before. According to a prepandemic survey, 1 in 3 men ages 18 to 24 reported having no sex in the previous year. You’d better believe that number is even lower now, so if you choose to broach the topic on your next date, you might be surprised to find that your match is not only accepting of your experience level but in the same boat.

Dear Damona: Do you think we should add a profile picture wearing a mask? I’m seeing them more and more on dating apps.

Masks and vaccine photos are all the rage on dating apps today. They’ve become popular because people are trying to broadcast their values and belief system in pictures. While a picture speaks a thousand words, your photos are valuable profile real estate that should be used to show what you truly look like and tell your story visually. A masked photo accomplishes neither of those goals. Pop a masked emoji into your profile text instead and find five great photos that feature your best assets and not your fashionable N95.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Nancy Mace humiliated on MSNBC after being called out for parroting incorrect impeachment claim

    Mace claims Trump was not president when he was impeached, which is false

  • Wisconsin judge denies request to re-arrest Kyle Rittenhouse, hike bond

    Prosecutors had accused Rittenhouse, 18, of violating his $2 million bond by not informing the court of his address. Rittenhouse's lawyers argued that safety concerns necessitated a move to a "safe house" and for him to conceal his whereabouts. Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder said concerns for Rittenhouse's safety were legitimate and that he wanted to avoid the risk of further unrest in the region.

  • Freed Saudi activist had electrodes fixed on her head during phone calls with relatives, family says

    A detained Saudi women’s rights activist had electrodes fixed to her head during phone calls with her family to prevent her speaking of the torture she suffered in prison, her sister said on Thursday after her release. Loujain al-Hathoul was released to her family’s home in Riyadh on Wednesday after 1,001 days in prison on charges related to her activism. Under her probation she is unable to travel, use social media or speak to the media. Her sisters, who live abroad, announced Thursday that Ms al-Hathoul will seek legal redress in Saudi Arabia for torture she said she suffered in detention. “She was tortured and she cannot forget this,” her sister Lina said, during an online press conference. The family have previously claimed Ms al-Hathoul was tortured – which Saudi authorities deny – but gave new details Thursday, including that the threat of electrocution stopped her speaking out. “If I complained about anything they were ready to electrocute me,” Lina said her sister told the family on Wednesday of her early months in detention. “It was months later that we found out about the torture” when Ms al-Hathoul was moved to another prison, Lina said. Ms al-Hathoul has identified one of her torturers as Saud Al Qahtani, a top adviser to the Saudi crown prince until he was sanctioned by the US over his role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. “He’s the only person that we know the name of who was present at the torture sessions,” Lina said. Mr Qahtani is notorious in Saudi Arabia, sometimes called the “lord of the flies” for his army of Twitter trolls used for attacking dissidents. “Loujain recognised him, he’s a public figure,” said her older sister Alia. Ms al-Hathoul now hopes to use the Saudi justice system to prove she was tortured and seek justice. “The torturers must be sentenced,” Lina said. In December, Ms al-Hathoul was sentenced to nearly six years imprisonment over her activism, which included demanding the right for women to drive and calling for the abolition of Saudi Arabia’s male guardianship system. The decades old driving ban was lifted weeks after her arrest, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman eager to claim the credit for the reform. The 35-year-old prince muscled his way to become next in line to the throne in 2015, partly by projecting an image as a dynamic young reformer who could modernise the conservative kingdom. But the sisters believe that any reforms under Mohammed bin Salman are illusory. “MBS is far from being a reformer, he’s an oppressor,” said Lina, referring to him by his initials. “Women’s empowerment is a lie in Saudi Arabia, there are no real reforms,” she said. Lina said she was choosing her words carefully to avoid further negative repercussions for her family still in Saudi Arabia: “There’s really an atmosphere of fear under MBS.” The family believe Ms al-Hathoul’s early release was timed by the Saudi government to impress new US President Joe Biden, who has promised closer scrutiny of his close ally’s human rights record. “Saudi Arabia’s situation is tightly connected with what’s going on in the US,” Alia said. “The Biden administration made clear that they care about human rights.”

  • Lindsey Graham reads Neera Tanden negative Glassdoor reviews from old employees during confirmation hearing

    As Neera Tanden, President Biden's nominee to take over as the director of the Office of Management and Budget, sat Wednesday for her confirmation hearing, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the ranking Republican on the Senate Budget Committee, read aloud some reviews her former employees at the Center for American Progress left on Glassdoor over the last few years. Graham noted that Tanden, the president of CAP, referred the committee to the reviews, some of which were far from flattering about the management at the public policy organization, even when the overall experience was considered positive ("Great experience, terrible management," one read.) "All I can say," Graham said after going through some of the negative comments, "is that this is not the unifying pick that I was looking for in this position." CONFIRMATION HEARING: Sen. Lindsey Graham reads negative Glassdoor reviews of Center for American Progress under Neera Tanden after she referred committee to them: “‘1 out of 5 stars. Terrible absolutely horrible.’” pic.twitter.com/u6hKaZWg0W — Forbes (@Forbes) February 10, 2021 Republicans like Graham weren't the only ones to raise concerns about Tanden. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the chair of the committee, joined some GOP colleagues in questioning Tanden about some inflammatory comments she previously made on Twitter. "Your attacks were not just made against Republicans," he said. "There were vicious attacks made against progressives. People I have worked with." Sanders acknowledged lawmakers are used to such criticism, but he clarified that "it's important" to refrain from personal attacks and instead express "differences on policy." Tanden told Sanders she regrets her past remarks and will change her approach if confirmed. .@SenSanders says it's important to "minimize the level of personal and vicious attacks." Asks Neera Tanden if she'll have a different approach at OMB.@neeratanden: "Absolutely...social media does lead to too many personal comments and my approach will be radically different." pic.twitter.com/QB6FAtrWQr — CSPAN (@cspan) February 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Trump publicly attacked Pence during the Capitol riot knowing Pence was in trouble, GOP senator suggestsWould the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?

  • Former Israeli ambassador calls out Biden with awkward tweet for not calling Netanyahu

    Ambassador Danon tweeted out a list of ten countries whose leaders Mr Biden has spoken to and added: 'Might it now be time to call leader of Israel, closest ally of US?'

  • Asian Man Beaten and Robbed of ‘Around $15K’ at Bank in the Bay Area

    In the latest of a new surge in anti-Asian attacks, a man was assaulted and robbed while trying to deposit “large sums of money” at a bank in San Leandro, California this week. The incident, which left the victim with minor injuries, occurred at the Bank of America branch at 1925 Marina Boulevard around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses tell me this older Asian man was making a deposit at the Bank of America along Marina in San Leandro & was attacked & robbed.

  • EU approves all requests for COVID-19 vaccine export to UK, U.S., Japan, China

    The European Commission has so far approved all requests for the export of COVID-19 vaccines, including to Britain, the United States, China and Japan, since it set up on Jan. 30 a mechanism to monitor vaccine flows, a spokeswoman said on Thursday. The accommodating stance is expected to alleviate concerns from global partners about the EU's willingness to allow COVID-19 vaccines to leave its territory, despite the 27-nation bloc having faced supply disruptions and a cut in vaccine deliveries. The EU had exported millions of vaccines to several countries including Britain, Israel, China and Canada before the monitoring scheme was set up, according to customs data cited in an EU internal document seen by Reuters.

  • ‘We are dying.’ 911 call about migrants trapped in tanker has Texas police searching

    State and federal officials are searching for a white tanker.

  • CNN reporter: Fox News cut away from impeachment coverage to keep 'its audience from seeing the truth'

    Viewers who tuned into MSNBC and CNN at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday were able to watch as House impeachment managers presented new, harrowing footage of the Capitol rioters. Meanwhile, on Fox News, the network cut away from the proceedings to air The Five, which included a guest appearance by Judge Jeanine Pirro, who ranted that Democrats are "trying to tarnish Donald Trump so he can never run again." CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju tweeted about Fox News' decision to stop airing the trial, and his colleague Abby Phillip, CNN's senior political correspondent, responded, "Fox will do anything to prevent its audience from seeing the truth." It wasn't just Pirro slamming the impeachment trial; The Five host Greg Gutfield called it "emotional political theater," while over at the conservative Newsmax network, host Chris Salcedo sneered that the proceedings were "a bipartisan betrayal of the American people," adding, "let's watch the dagger plunge even further into the backs of we the people and this country." Newsmax host begins the 5 PM hour: "We have continuing coverage of a bipartisan betrayal of the American people...Let's watch the dagger plunge even further into the backs of we the people and this country" pic.twitter.com/vij8i9Biyy — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Trump publicly attacked Pence during the Capitol riot knowing Pence was in trouble, GOP senator suggestsWould the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?

  • Biden in call with China's Xi raises human rights, trade

    Joe Biden on Wednesday held his first call as president with Xi Jinping, pressing the Chinese leader about trade and Beijing's crackdown on democracy activists in Hong Kong as well as other human rights concerns. The two leaders spoke just hours after Biden announced plans for a Pentagon task force to review U.S. national security strategy in China and after the new U.S. president announced he was levying sanctions against Myanmar's military regime following this month's coup in the southeast Asian country. A White House statement said Biden raised concerns about Beijing’s “coercive and unfair economic practices."

  • Prison's 'segregation order' allowed only white officers to interact with Derek Chauvin after George Floyd's death

    Eight US prison guards have filed a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination after they were barred from working on the floor where a former police officer charged over George Floyd's death was being held. The eight guards, who identify as African American, Hispanic, Pacific Islander American and multiracial, say they were segregated and prevented from doing their jobs at the Ramsey County jail in Minnesota solely because of the colour of their skin. They say their supervisor believed they could not be trusted to professionally perform their duties around Derek Chauvin, the white Minneapolis officer who pressed his knee on the neck of Floyd, a handcuffed Black man who was pleading for air. Floyd's death on May 25 sparked protests in Minneapolis and beyond, and led to a nationwide reckoning on race. Chauvin was arrested on May 29 and brought to the Ramsey County Adult Detention Center, before he was transferred to a state prison. He is now out on bail and scheduled to go to trial in March on charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter. "Segregation has no place in society or the workplace and on May 29, 2020, eight Ramsey County correctional officers experienced blatant discrimination based on their race and skin colour," said Lucas Kaster, an lawyer for the guards.

  • In memorial service, U.S. ambassador calls killing of Lebanese activist Slim unforgivable

    The U.S. ambassador to Lebanon paid a rare visit to a quarter of Beirut that is a Hezbollah stronghold on Thursday to attend the memorial service for political researcher and activist Lokman Slim. He was shot dead and found in his car last Thursday in south Lebanon - the first killing of a high-profile activist in years. "This was a barbaric act, unforgivable and unacceptable," Dorothy Shea said in a speech at the service, which was held at the Slim family home in Beirut's Dahiya quarter.

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • Murkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-elected

    Previously unreleased footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shown during Wednesday's impeachment proceedings left Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) "angry," "disturbed," and "sad," she told reporters Wednesday night. The video and audio showcased the brutality of some members of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol. In one clip, an officer was shown getting crushed in a doorway, while other videos showed officers getting shoved as they tried to keep rioters back. "I don't see how after the American public sees the whole story laid out here ... how Donald Trump could be re-elected to the presidency," Murkowski told reporters. The House impeachment managers put together a timeline detailing where the rioters were at the Capitol, Trump's messages to the mob, and pleas lawmakers made to Trump in an attempt to get his supporters to leave the complex. The managers are trying to prove that Trump incited an insurrection, and they are making "a strong case," Murkowski said. "The evidence that has been presented thus far is pretty damning." More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Trump publicly attacked Pence during the Capitol riot knowing Pence was in trouble, GOP senator suggestsWould the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?

  • How to Add a Little Extra Luxury to Your Bath Time

    If not a lot of luxuryOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Spokesman: Muslim youth kills Ahmadi physician in Pakistan

    A Pakistani Muslim youth shot and killed an Ahmadi homeopathic doctor at his clinic in the northwestern city of Peshawar on Thursday, the police and a spokesman for the minority group said. The attacker on Dr. Abdul Qadir, 65, was immediately caught by residents and handed over to the local police. Saleem Uddin, a spokesman for Ahmadi community, released a statement condemning the attack and saying that members of their community were being constantly targeted because of their faith.

  • Castro recounts pleas for National Guard reinforcements during the insurrection

    Rep. Joaquin Castro recalled then-President Trump’s refusal to send additional help to Capitol Police during the Jan. 6 insurrection, two hours into the riot, despite multiple pleas to do so.

  • Warnock Under Investigation for Role in Stacey Abrams’ Voter Registration Org

    Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) is under investigation for his involvement in the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams, which officials say failed to follow state election deadlines in 2019. The Georgia State Election Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to launch an investigation into Warnock’s time as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019, when officials say the group violated state election rules that require voting registration organizations to submit completed voter application within ten days after they are received from the voter. Officials say the New Georgia Project submitted 1,268 applications to the Gwinnett County elections office after the ten-day deadline in 2019. The board will refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican. The only Democrat on the board, as well as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, abstained from the vote. Nse Ufot, the CEO of New Georgia Project, pushed back against the claims in a statement, saying the board meeting was “the first time we heard about the allegations regarding NGP’s important voter registration work from 2019.” “We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official,” Ufot said. In December, Raffensperger announced an investigation into the New Georgia Project and other voter registration groups, alleging that they had “sought to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters.” Warnock resigned from the New Georgia Project on January 28, 2020. Abrams founded the organization in 2014 and later made an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor, losing by roughly 55,000 votes to Governor Brian Kemp. She claimed that Kemp, who was then- Georgia secretary of state, had won thanks to voter suppression efforts he implemented during his time in office, such as purging voter roles.

  • 9 Asian-Owned Businesses Have Their Windows Smashed in the Last 2 Weeks in Oregon

    Many Asian-owned businesses in Portland, Oregon were vandalized and had windows smashed. In the last week of January, 13 businesses in the Jade District of East Portland were vandalized, according to Williamette Week. At least nine of the businesses were Asian-owned, including My Brother’s Crawfish, Hanoi Kitchen, Utopia Restaurant & Lounge, Buddy’s Lounge, Fujiyama, and Toast La Tea, according to Oregon Live.

  • China bans BBC World News from broadcasting

    China has criticised the BBC for its reports on coronavirus and persecution of the Uighurs.