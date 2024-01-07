Dear readers, a letter from editor Nicole Avery Nichols

Stories are powerful. A single story told in the right voice — shared at the right time — can change a life, transform a community or even shape what comes next.

A story written by Free Press reporter Jennifer Brookland led to more resources for young people aging out of foster care.

Michigan now has a poet laureate because of a story by Clara Hendrickson.

And Nushrat Rahman’s beautifully told tale of a Detroiter’s journey out of homelessness inspired many readers to open their wallets and give.

Oftentimes, these are not the stories that captivate the masses, yet these are the stories that are the backbone of a news operation that is nearly 200 years old. Then and now, the Free Press seeks to make a difference through journalism. And as we welcome you to the fifth edition of the Detroit Free Press Community Impact Report, we are reminded of the tremendous potential of our journalism, and the responsibility that comes with it.

You count on us to get it right. It is our duty and obligation to not let you down.

Tonya Hogan, 50, looks through donated clothing at Crossroads, an outreach agency in Detroit on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

In the context of an increasingly polarized political environment, where ideologies often shout over the voices of ordinary people, the Free Press staff is committed to documenting the nuance, and the complexity of these times. As you will see highlighted in this year’s impact report, our newsroom is committed to journalism that centers the challenges Michiganders face daily, and the solutions that make life better for our city, our region and our state.

Your readership and support is important, and very much appreciated. Please continue to read the Detroit Free Press in print, at freep.com, and, if you have not done so already, consider becoming a digital subscriber at subscribe.freep.com. As a reader, you enable us to tell the important stories, and to engage with diverse communities in meaningful ways.

When I was a small girl, my grandmother would give me money by folding it up into a small square, and then pressing it down into the palm of my hand. It was an intimate gesture that Southerners of a certain age know well. The impact of that gesture was bigger than a $20 bill. To me, it was about being cared for and seen. That’s the level of deep connection and lasting impact I seek with Free Press readers. Our stories have the potential to make good things happen, and your support makes that possible.

Thanks again for reading. And please know that we will continue to strive to build community through journalism.

Nicole Avery Nichols

Editor, Detroit Free Press and freep.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Dear Free Press readers, a letter from editor Nicole Avery Nichols