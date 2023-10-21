Dear Richard Madeley: ‘My brother’s wife and mine don’t get on – how can I ease the tension?’

'None of us are getting any younger and I suppose I thought it might be time to make peace' - Ron Number

Dear Richard,

My wife and I have lived in Italy for some years, and we are coming to the UK for a longish holiday in December. I am very fond of my brother, who lives in Buckinghamshire, but there’s been a chill between my wife and his for about 25 years – long story – so we have not done much as a foursome on our visits home, and they have never come to visit us.

I’ve emailed my brother suggesting we’d like to see either him or the two of them in ‘relaxed circumstances’ – say, a pub lunch and a bit of a walk. That was over a week ago, and there’s been no response at all (he normally replies promptly). So it’s obviously been under discussion.

In the past I’ve just suggested he and I go for a pint or an Indian, but none of us is getting any younger and I suppose I thought it might be time to make peace. Should I follow up my initial email, or let it slide and try something spontaneous in December? This isn’t a dealbreaker – we want to come over anyway. But I think if we don’t make some sort of headway on this we’ll feel disappointed, and like time is running out to sort things out.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

— Tim, Le Marche

Dear Tim,

I think you may be jumping the gun here. First, are you sure your brother even received your email? It may have gone to junk or spam, or disappeared into the ether as emails sometimes inexplicably do. If he usually replies promptly, why would he suddenly ‘ghost’ you now? It’s a bit odd. Even if you’re right and your suggestion of a meeting is the subject of a difficult conversation with his wife, he could easily have sent you a polite ‘holding’ reply, couldn’t he? So my first piece of advice is to resend your original email with a covering, ‘Hi – just checking you got this.’

OK. Now let’s assume he received it first time of sending. Why not reply, even if only to make an excuse for not hooking up with you both when you come over? Perhaps because the whole thing isn’t as big a deal to him as it is to you. It’s only been a week or so (at the time of you writing to me) since you emailed him. He may simply not have got around to responding, especially if the subject is somewhat sensitive.

Or he may be putting off discussing it with his wife. That’s understandable. December’s still a fair way away. Tempting to kick a tricky ball into the autumnal long grass for a bit.

So don’t jump to too many conclusions, Tim. By the time you read this, your brother may well have responded and this whole exchange will be otiose. Otherwise, email him as I suggest. And if you continue to get no response, phone him! C’mon! Pre-internet, that’s how it used to work!

But yes – if there’s still no contact, try something spontaneous in December. I like your style, Tim – you’re the pro-active type who tries to make positive things happen. Good for you – and good luck.

You can find more reader dilemmas for Richard Madeley here or submit your own below.

Have you ever had similar issues? Share your experiences in the comments section below

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.