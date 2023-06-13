Dear Richard Madeley: ‘How do we ensure our daughter’s house party isn’t a disaster?’

'Lay down some parameters and take some preventative measures'

Dear Richard,

Our daughter’s 18th birthday falls on a Friday in late June, just after the end of her A-levels.

After initially insisting that she wanted nothing more than to be taken out for a family dinner, she recently asked if she could have a few friends over – and if we could make ourselves scarce for the evening.

Obviously there’s a moment in every parent’s life when you realise you’re not your child’s ideal party companion, and we are willing to give her some space.

She has worked so hard and deserves to celebrate as she wishes. However, we are really worried about the house getting trashed.

There have been some unfortunate incidents at her school where news has spread on social media and led to random gatecrashers etc.

We trust our daughter implicitly but we simply don’t know her friends. (We don’t know the other parents either, really – it’s very different from primary school where there was a wealth of shared experience to draw on.) What conditions do you think are appropriate for us to set for this shindig?

— Brian and Linda, Norwich

Dear Brian and Linda,

Right, this is all about the practicalities, isn’t it? And, with four kids of my own (all comfortably into their 30s and 40s now), I can confidently say: been there, done that. Lay down some parameters and take some preventative measures.

1. Set a start time and finish time. Make the start time as early as possible so kids don’t turn up wasted. I’d suggest 8pm with an absolute finish time of 2am (realistically, allow for a one-hour overrun).

2. Put your most precious breakables out of sight and out of reach.

3. Lock your bedroom door. If you haven’t got a lock on it already, fit one.

4. Say you’ll be home at 2am sharp. Mean it.

5. Stock up on Vanish, Wine Away and bleach. I shall pray for you.

You can find more reader dilemmas for Richard Madeley here or submit your own below.

More from Richard Madeley: My adult granddaughter was surprised I didn’t pay our full restaurant bill

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.